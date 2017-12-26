autoevolution
 

Lamborghini Miura Drifting In The Snow Is One Fine Pastime Activity

There’s no denying the Miura is a trendsetter, the automobile that created the mold for mid-engine supercars. But being the first of its kind, Lamborghini’s old-school bruiser with Bertone styling didn’t have the handling dynamics to suit the bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful looks, partially because the front axle would go light at higher speeds if the fuel tank were light on gasoline.
The 130-millimeter (5.1 inches) ground clearance didn’t help either, especially in winter weather and snow-covered roads. But for Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the ground clearance and snow didn’t pose any problem whatsoever.

The Shah of Persia, who used to own the very first SVJ “Jota” and a P400 SV, did what you shouldn’t do in a Miura, and that’s the subject of this magnificent winter’s tale put together by the peeps at Kidston.tv.

Unfolded by the scripted conversation between a grandfather and grandson, the winter tale at the end of this story is heartwarming for all the right reasons. The best reason, however, is that Kidston.tv got its hands on an orange Miura, a set of studded tires, and lots of snow in the Alps.

No guessing about what happens with that kind of setup and playground, for it is obvious from the title of the story. But still, when was the last time you saw a car so rare and valuable as the Miura doing the slipping and sliding stuff in sub-zero weather? It’s a sight to behold, that’s for sure, and to some extent, it’s something that mere mortals like us can only dream of.

The Miura was introduced in 1966, and since day one, it was a classic. Age only made it more interesting and desirable, something that might be hard for the current generation of supercars to match in six decades time. Picture this possible scenario: as electric vehicles gain momentum with the public, including performance EVs like the supercar-shaming Tesla Model S P100D, who will regard the Ferrari 488 GTB as a classic car in the year 2077?

