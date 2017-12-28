Lamborghini Huracan Performante Drifting in the Snow Is No Angel

Sant'Agata Bolognese engineers worked hard to refined the handling of the Lamborghini Huracan Performante, with the Italians having two main aims.

5 photos



Nevertheless, while not all Performante owners will obviously take their cars to the Green Hell, now that the cold season is fully upon us, there are also other ways of putting the brilliant chassis setup to work.



You know, stuff like doing donuts in the white stuff, which is exactly what happens in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.



The clip shows the 640 hp naturally aspirated animal randomly drifting in the snow. And yes, the V10 heart of the thing delivers a memorable soundtrack, even though the driver doesn't rev it all that mich - the slippery surface means just a fraction of the engine's might is required to send the supercar sideways.



Speaking of the Huracan Performante, we'll remind you that Lamborghini has yet to deliver the Spyder incarnation of the supercar.



Open-air lovers have no reasons to fret, though, since the said machine is on its way. For one thing, we've spied the Huacan Performante Spyder on multiple occasions, with the most recent stunt of the kind



Regardless, you should expect the newcomer to land in the first quarter of next year, with the Geneva Motor Show, which takes place in March, being a likely venue for the landing of the supercar.



The Nurburgring production car lap record, which the Huracan Performante held for a while (think: 6:52 ) was obviously one of the main purposes of the car. The other was to deliver even more engaging handling, as the standard Huracan, if we may call it so, shows signs of understeer.Nevertheless, while not all Performante owners will obviously take their cars to the Green Hell, now that the cold season is fully upon us, there are also other ways of putting the brilliant chassis setup to work.You know, stuff like doing donuts in the white stuff, which is exactly what happens in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.The clip shows the 640 hp naturally aspirated animal randomly drifting in the snow. And yes, the V10 heart of the thing delivers a memorable soundtrack, even though the driver doesn't rev it all that mich - the slippery surface means just a fraction of the engine's might is required to send the supercar sideways.Speaking of the Huracan Performante, we'll remind you that Lamborghini has yet to deliver the Spyder incarnation of the supercar.Open-air lovers have no reasons to fret, though, since the said machine is on its way. For one thing, we've spied the Huacan Performante Spyder on multiple occasions, with the most recent stunt of the kind showing the beast with very little camo. However, the Italian automotive producer could come up with a different nameplate for the V10 Bull we're discussing here.Regardless, you should expect the newcomer to land in the first quarter of next year, with the Geneva Motor Show, which takes place in March, being a likely venue for the landing of the supercar.