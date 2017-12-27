Giallo Auge Lamborghini Urus Spotted in Austrian Ski Resort Is Winter Wonderland

Ever since Lamborghini dropped the Urus earlier this month, we can't get our eyes off the high-riding Sant'Agata Bolognese machine. And that's because it doesn't matter whether you applaud the idea of an SUV being gifted with Lamborghini assets or you don't approve of the VW Group underpinnings of the newcomer, you can't ignore the thing.

3 photos



To be more precise, a Giallo Aluge example of the Urus showed up in Finkenberg, Austria (this was one of the two launch colors). It's too early to talk about a customer car, with this obvious being a manufacturer vehicle - lens tip to



Speaking of the Lamborghini Urus, we'll remind you that the Internet just couldn't let the super- SUV in factory stock form. In fact, it only took the Internet 12 hours to come up with the first Urus rendering, which delivered the SV incarnation of the high-riding machine.



And while we're not expecting the Raging Bull to give the Urus the



If the proposals mentioned above seem extreme, you should see some of the other Urus renders we delivered. The examples range from the And here we are, bringing the Urus back under the spotlights. This time around, the LM002 successor was spotted in the real world, with the thing having shown up at a ski resort in Austria.To be more precise, a Giallo Aluge example of the Urus showed up in Finkenberg, Austria (this was one of the two launch colors). It's too early to talk about a customer car, with this obvious being a manufacturer vehicle - lens tip to Autogespot for the images we have here.Speaking of the Lamborghini Urus, we'll remind you that the Internet just couldn't let the super-in factory stock form. In fact, it only took the Internet 12 hours to come up with the first Urus rendering, which delivered the SV incarnation of the high-riding machine.And while we're not expecting the Raging Bull to give the Urus the Superveloce treatment, we could see the Lambo receiving the Performante badge. Until we get to see if this dream becomes a production reality, here's a rendering showcasing the Urus Performante If the proposals mentioned above seem extreme, you should see some of the other Urus renders we delivered. The examples range from the base spec model, a proposal that would be offered for $150,000, to the Urus Monster Truck , a contraption that, will probably remain confined to the pixel world. Oh, and let's not forget the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo render, which portrays the Italian crossover in the form of its distant German sibling.