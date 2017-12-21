autoevolution
 

Grigio Lynx Lamborghini Urus Looks Almost Normal in Real-World Photos

21 Dec 2017, 17:31 UTC ·
by
By definition, a Lamborghini is the kind of four-wheeled creations that turns heads. And with the added controversy of a Raging Bull SUV, the attention magnet effect is guaranteed. Nevertheless, the Italian automotive producer is well aware of the fact that a part of the Urus clientele isn't aiming for the attention-grabbing aura. This is why the online debut of the car saw the carmaker dropping two models: one was finished in Giallo Auge (yellow), while the other came in Grigio Lynx (grey).
And we are now here to bring you a few real-world photos of the grey car. Even more so than in the press photos, this shade allows the Urus to partially blend in with the landscape, so those aiming to enjoy the dynamic attributes of the Lambo SUV without being envied by everybody around them can always opt for this color.

Speaking of the Lamborghini Urus' online debut, we'll remind you that the Internet simply couldn't leave the high-riding Sant'Agata Bolognese in factory form.

For one thing, it only took the world wide web twelve hours to come up with the first Urus rendering, which is how we met the monster truck incarnation of the thing.

Renders of even spicier Lamborghini Urus versions followed, so we came across the SV (Superveloce) and Performante models. And while the automotive producer might just build such a version, we're not expecting it to use any of these nameplates.

Oh, and we mustn't forget the other interesting Urus renderings. Whether you're looking at a base spec model that would retail for just $150,000 or a pickup truck paying homage to the LM002, we've got just the thing for you. Who knows? Maybe you're into a thoroughly transformed incarnation of the Urus that could serve as an alternative to the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo.


 

