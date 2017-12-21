Grigio Lynx Lamborghini Urus Looks Almost Normal in Real-World Photos

By definition, a Lamborghini is the kind of four-wheeled creations that turns heads. And with the added controversy of a Raging Bull SUV, the attention magnet effect is guaranteed. Nevertheless, the Italian automotive producer is well aware of the fact that a part of the Urus clientele isn't aiming for the attention-grabbing aura. This is why the online debut of the car saw the carmaker dropping two models: one was finished in Giallo Auge (yellow), while the other came in Grigio Lynx (grey).