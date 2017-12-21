Grigio Lynx Lamborghini Urus Looks Almost Normal in Real-World Photos

And we are now here to bring you a few real-world photos of the grey car. Even more so than in the press photos, this shade allows the Urus to partially blend in with the landscape, so those aiming to enjoy the dynamic attributes of the Lambo SUV
without being envied by everybody around them can always opt for this color.
Speaking of the Lamborghini Urus' online debut
, we'll remind you that the Internet simply couldn't leave the high-riding Sant'Agata Bolognese in factory form.
For one thing, it only took the world wide web twelve hours to come up with the first Urus rendering, which is how we met the monster truck incarnation of the thing.
Renders of even spicier Lamborghini Urus versions followed, so we came across the SV
(Superveloce) and Performante
models. And while the automotive producer might just build such a version, we're not expecting it to use any of these nameplates.
Oh, and we mustn't forget the other interesting Urus renderings. Whether you're looking at a base spec
model that would retail for just $150,000 or a pickup truck
paying homage to the LM002, we've got just the thing for you. Who knows? Maybe you're into a thoroughly transformed incarnation of the Urus that could serve as an alternative to the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo
.
