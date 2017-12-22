Japanese Patrol Officer On Bicycle Chases and Tickets Lamborghini Driver

As you can tell from the video, the Huracan
makes a left turn, waits for the pedestrians to cross, then the driver goes on to wherever he intended to go. What’s wrong with that, you might ask? As it happens, the signal lights were instructing cars turning left to wait for green, not to gas it on red.
The Lamborghini’s driver did exactly what he wasn’t supposed to do, and as the 5.2-liter V10
of the Huracan started singing the song of its people, a nearby patrol officer gave chase to the 610-horsepower supercar… on a bicycle. As if that wasn’t funny enough, the bicycle in question is what the Japanese call “chari bike,”
which translates to women’s city bicycle.
Against all odds, the pursuing officer who witnessed the traffic incident
zipped down the sloping sidewalk with a little bit of help from gravity, catching up to the Huracan and telling the driver to pull over. The driver submits, and in another unexpected turn of events, the officer kneels down so that he can talk to the low-slung Italian supercar’s driver at eye level.
From this position, the patrol cop proceeds to write a ticket, after which the two protagonists go their separate ways, and everyone lives happily ever after. If you thought that it’s strange for the Huracan driver not to resist getting a ticket, don’t forget that politeness is an integral part of Japanese culture
, and it’s utmost important to be humble when caught in the wrong.
Even though the driver may have made an honest mistake by not paying attention to the traffic lights, it’s worthy of highlighting that he used the turn signal during the incident. In other words, it’s pretty obvious that it wasn't a deliberate offense. On that note, can you imagine a cop giving chase to a Lamborghini
on a bicycle in the United States of America or Europe?