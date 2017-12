Fortunately, though, the virtual realm if here to help - thanks to Instagram label MF Car Design, we can now show you the Terzo Millennio in camouflaged form. While this might make some of you think of a potential test car (those with an early adopter fetish should find this interesting), others will undoubtedly bring up the idea of tuned Lambos.Regardless of which camp you belong to, you can't ignore the new clothes of the EV and it seems that the camo only comes to accentuate the uber-aggressive styling cues of the contraption.Oh, and if the camo take on the Lamborghini Terzo Millennio isn't your thing, the said digital art label also has other goodies to showcase. As you'll notice below, the Lambo EV has also been dressed in Yellow and British Racing Green, as well as in a Tron livery - given how popular the last seems to be among Lamborghini owners, it's no wonder we came across it here.Speaking of the Terzo Millennio, we'll remind you that the concept car has visited the streets of its hometown. To be more precise, Mitja Borkert, the man who helms Lamborghini's penning department, has taken the thing out to play in Sant'Agata Bolognese.And yes, the real-world backgrounds delivered by the said town did allow the dark finish of the Lambo to shine in different ways.