Lamborghini Urus Monster Truck Rendered as the Lifted Lambo We'll Never Get

5 Dec 2017, 9:15 UTC ·
by
About twelve hours. That's how long it took the Internet to have its way with the Lamborghini Urus. To be more precise, once Sant'Agata Bolognese introduced its second high-riding model after a five-year-plus wait (the Urus concept came around in 2012), we can now talk about the first renderings that play with the Italian exotic (SUV).
The one that has captured our attention the most, hence its presence in the headline, is the Urus monster truck. Speaking of the title, we're not expecting anybody to spend $200,000+ on such a Raging Bull and then throw a lift kit under it. At least not without turning the whole thing into a six-wheeler with a bed (LM002 thoughts, anybody?)

However, we could see some crazy shop out there coming up with a fiberglass body that would help an actual monster truck impersonate the Lamborghini Urus - here's to hoping such a stunt never takes place, with things remaining confined to our screens.

After all, thanks to its air suspension, the Urus can bring its ride height to 248 mm, which makes for respectable offroading abilities.

As for the second rendering, this brings an uber-minimalist approach. We're looking at a creation delivered by digital art label latetedanslecul. As we've shown you in the past, this label does exactly what its name says (you don't need to be proficient in French to figure out that the name translates to head in the bottom).

And while some might regard such pixel play as an exaggeration, we feel this actually comes to confirm that Lamborghini's designers have done their job well - even in this... imploded form, you can instantly recognize the Urus as a Raging Bull.

Speaking of which, while the world wide web was playing with the lines of the Urus, Lamborghini's head designer, Mitja Borkert, took to Instagram to connect the SUV to its siblings.

The penning executive's posts have quite an impact (some might mention the forced perspective label, though), which is why we added a pair of them at the bottom of the page.




 

After a long wait, the #Lamborghini #Urus is here #latetedanslecul

A post shared by latetedanslecul (@latetedanslecul) on Dec 4, 2017 at 10:26am PST



 

#lamborghinidesigndna #thenewbull #lamborghini #urus #carpassion #nicetomitja

A post shared by Mitja Borkert (@mitjaborkert) on Dec 4, 2017 at 1:27pm PST



 

#Lamborghini #lamborghinidesigndna #urus #santagatabolognese #dnaoflamborghini #sincewemadeitpossible

A post shared by Mitja Borkert (@mitjaborkert) on Dec 4, 2017 at 9:56am PST

Lamborghini Urus 2019 Lamborghini Urus Monster Truck pic of the day rendering
