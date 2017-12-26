autoevolution
 

British Racing Green Lamborghini Urus Rendered as Gentleman Racer SUV

26 Dec 2017, 20:02 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
It's no secret that the Lamborghini Urus configurator is online, so anybody willing to, say, spend some time preparing his or her dreams for the night can head over to the website and play a little.
3 photos
Lamborghini Urus spotted in the real worldLamborghini Urus spotted in the real world
The range of colors available in the configurator is limited to seven hues. However, we're pretty sure that once customers are allowed to dip into the options delivered by the automotive producer's Ad Personal customisation program, the choices are virtually endless.

However, the world wide web is also ready to help. Case in point with the rendering you can find at the bottom of the page, which shows the high-riding Lambo in what should be British Racing Green.

Returning to the configurator, the online tool does include a shade of green, namely Verde Hebe, it appears that the color we have here is stronger.

Speaking of the LM002's successor, we'll remind you that we recently brought you a set of photos showcasing the 650 hp crossover in the real world.

The said car came in one of the two launch colors, namely Grigio Lynx. We're talking about the kind of hue that showcases the (almost) normal side of the Urus.

You see, there will be plenty of customers aiming to enjoy the dynamic and lavish assets of the high-riding Lambo without the extra bling delivered by vivid colors - the yellow car we saw during the launch is an ideal example of the latter (the shade we're referring to is actually called Giallo Auge).

And while we're talking colors, we'll also mention the rendering that delivered a budget version of the Lamborghini Urus. You know, the proposal that came with features such as non-color-coded bumpers and (are you ready for it?) steel wheels. As for the (more or less serious) idea behind the pixel stunt, this had to do with the expected $150,000 price of the thing - for the record, the actual car starts at $200,000.


 

Back to the Urus specs.. • Buying/Wrapping a car? DM me for rendering enquiries • #lamborghini #lambo #urus #lamborghiniurus

A post shared by MF Design (@mfcardesign) on Dec 26, 2017 at 7:32am PST

Lamborghini Urus Lamborghini SUV rendering
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How Crumple Zones Work Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Get a Grip: Driving on Snowy Roads Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
LAMBORGHINI models:
LAMBORGHINI UrusLAMBORGHINI Urus Medium SUVLAMBORGHINI Aventador S RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador S Roadster ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan PerformanteLAMBORGHINI Huracan Performante ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder (RWD)LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder (RWD) ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 (RWD)LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 (RWD) ExoticAll LAMBORGHINI models  