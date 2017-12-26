British Racing Green Lamborghini Urus Rendered as Gentleman Racer SUV

It's no secret that the Lamborghini Urus configurator is online, so anybody willing to, say, spend some time preparing his or her dreams for the night can head over to the website and play a little.

The range of colors available in the configurator is limited to seven hues. However, we're pretty sure that once customers are allowed to dip into the options delivered by the automotive producer's Ad Personal customisation program, the choices are virtually endless.

However, the world wide web is also ready to help. Case in point with the rendering you can find at the bottom of the page, which shows the high-riding Lambo in what should be British Racing Green.

Returning to the configurator, the online tool does include a shade of green, namely Verde Hebe, it appears that the color we have here is stronger.

Speaking of the LM002's successor, we'll remind you that we recently brought you a set of photos showcasing the 650 hp crossover in the real world.

The said car came in one of the two launch colors, namely Grigio Lynx. We're talking about the kind of hue that showcases the (almost) normal side of the Urus.

You see, there will be plenty of customers aiming to enjoy the dynamic and lavish assets of the high-riding Lambo without the extra bling delivered by vivid colors - the yellow car we saw during the launch is an ideal example of the latter (the shade we're referring to is actually called Giallo Auge).

And while we're talking colors, we'll also mention the rendering that delivered a budget version of the Lamborghini Urus. You know, the proposal that came with features such as non-color-coded bumpers and (are you ready for it?) steel wheels. As for the (more or less serious) idea behind the pixel stunt, this had to do with the expected $150,000 price of the thing - for the record, the actual car starts at $200,000.