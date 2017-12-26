autoevolution
 

Lightly Damaged BMW X5 Actually Needs a Lot of Work from Russian Mechanic

26 Dec 2017, 21:14 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The X5 is like a dinosaur of the big luxury SUV business. The current one is based on the previous model and is about a year away from being replaced. But the Russians still love it.
4 photos
Lightly Damaged BMW X5 Actually Needs a Lot of Work from Russian MechanicLightly Damaged BMW X5 Actually Needs a Lot of Work from Russian MechanicLightly Damaged BMW X5 Actually Needs a Lot of Work from Russian Mechanic
And why wouldn't they? If you look past the fact that it's a big truck, the X5 is sporty, with wide hips and a brooding front end. Sadly, big, heavy vehicles don't mix well with urban traffic, which is probably why this one ended up damaged on both sides. Sometimes, what looks like a gap you can squeeze through is actually not.

At first glance, the damage looks to be only cosmetic. But once Russian mechanic Arthur strips back the damaged skin, he finds even more broken bits. In total, it took him ten days to get the X5 back on the road, five of which were in the paint booth.

This video spends more time examining the more delicate details of body shop repair. It's delightful stuff if you're into this sort of old-school stuff. It's those rear quarter panels that require a lot of hammering.

There's a tool we haven't seen before. Instead of welding little nails to the body and pulling it out, there's now something that looks like a row of teeth and a special tool to pull them together at once. Is that a metal shrinker too?

The right side is a little odd. First, the mechanic spends time pulling the fender into place, but later cuts most of it and replace the damage with sheet metal from a donor car. Once the damaged section is removed, the bends on the inner structure can also be seen.

With the chassis pulled back into place, Arthur can now line up new doors, along with front and rear fascias. He makes this look easy, even though it's not.

Russian mechanic bmw x5 BMW
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Get a Grip: Driving on Snowy Roads 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How Crumple Zones Work The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
BMW models:
BMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 Roadster Roadster & ConvertibleBMW i8BMW i8 CoupeBMW M3 CS (F80)BMW M3 CS (F80) MediumBMW X2 (F39)BMW X2 (F39) CrossoverBMW i3sBMW i3s CompactAll BMW models  