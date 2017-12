Next-Generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS Rendered as Widebody Monster

Of course, you'll have to focus on the big picture and ignore the little details and that's because the arches are a bit too fat, while the quadruple exhaust layout seems like an exaggeration.Interestingly, the GT3 and the GT3 RS are expected to maintain their naturally aspirated form despite the generation change. And keep in mind that the next 911 will be the first to welcome gas-electric power to the lineup. In fact, if the rumors are true, we'll get a pair of plug-in hybrid models, with these potentially receiving the 4S E-Hybrid and the Turbo S E-Hybrid monikers. So far, we've only seen Carrera (S) and Turbo test cars.Nevertheless, we'll have to wait for the next decade to arrive in order to get our hands on the GT3 RS badge. By that time, Nurburgring lap times will have gone completely crazy by today's standards, so delivering a prediction can be pretty difficult. For one thing, the next GT3 RS might just one-up the 991.2 GT2 RS, with its 6:47 Green Hell number, which makes it the current holder of the production car record.Meanwhile, the 991.2 GT3 RS , which will land in the first months of next year, is expected to come as a sub-7 car.Forum chat mentions the newcomer being animated by an evolution of the all-new 4.0-liter engine that debuted on the 2018 GT3. The unit is expected to jump to 4.2 liters, which should bring the power to at least 525 horses.Alas, the German automotive producer has made it clear that the chronograph dedication of the RS means this won't follow the "regular" GT3 down the optional stick shift path.