Chalk 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Has "Invisible" CCX Side Stripes

We're looking at an example of the Gen 2 GT3 that comes dressed in Chalk (some of you might know this as Crayon), while its side stripes are fully finished in white - the exterior lines, the main stripe, as well as the "Porsche" badging come in this color.
Nevertheless, the visual side of this Neunelfer is not without its contrast and that's because there are plenty of dark elements on the car. We're referring to bits and pieces such as the balck wheels or the carbon fiber door mirror caps, as well as to the black inner graphics of the headlights. Note that the 500 hp hero packs the all-LED units.
This was a rather costly configuration, with the Porscha also featuring PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware, as shown by the banana-colored grabbers.
As for the cabin, we notice that the naturally aspirated wonder comes with the full bucket seats, which feature pepita inserts that stand out.
Zooming in on this Neunelfer, we can't help but think of another Chalk GT3 we recently showed
you. The said Zuffenhausen star also came with CCX stripes, albeit with these being finished in contrasting colors.
Other differences include the silver inner graphics of the LED front light clusters, as well as the platinum wheels, which conceal red calipers (these signal the presence of the standard steel stopping hardware).
While we'll continue to keep an eye on the standard GT3, if we might call it so, it's almost time for customer deliveries of Touring Package GT3s
to kick off and we'll bring you the resulting media as soon as we get our keyboards on it.
Here's another Chalk 991.2 GT3. Like yesterday's car, this build also features some notable CXX features. The exterior features white stripes and side script. The white theme is carried on to the interior where you can find white stitching. Also note the pepita seat inserts. Beautiful build. Which spec do you prefer? Today's or yesterday's? Follow @ptsgt3 for more. ---------------------------------------------------- ÷: rennlist member Shrews #newgt3 #porsche #porschegram #porschecxx #chalk #painttosample #pts #ptsgt3
