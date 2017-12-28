autoevolution
 

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Spotted on Spanish Streets Is a Showstopper

Special editions such as the GT2 RS are the kind that challenge the understated visual aura that defines the non-GT incarnations of the Neunelfer. As such, whenever such a Porsche 911 shows up on the street, you can expect it to turn heads like few other contraptions.
This 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS has been spotted in Majadahonda, Spain, with the rear-engined delight being unloaded at the time - the Porscha is resting inside the local dealership as you are reading this (lens tip to Autogespot for the images of the supercar).

Nevertheless, a user of the said website states that this isn't the first GT2 RS to land in the country, with that title having reportedly gone to a blue (the exact shade isn't mentioned) example of the car that landed at the Centro Porsche Barcelona back in November.

The GT2 RS we have here is dressed in GT Silver Metallic, a hue that makes for a $4,200 option. And if we factor in the Weissach Package, which is present on the supercar, we end up with a price of over $300,000.

If you're the kind who enjoys records and other accolades of the kind, you'd better do your thing while it lasts. Sure, for now the GT2 RS might hold the Nurburgring production car lap record, with a chronograph number of 6:43. But there are multiple machines that could come up with even sweeter numbers next year.

For instance, the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, whose Ring assault has been postponed for next year, might just bring the title to the US.

Then we have the McLaren Senna. Given Woking's circuit dedication and the astonishing assets delivered by the considerably tamer 720S, it wouldn't surprise us to see the Senna hitting the jackpot.

Of course, we mustn't forget about Koenigsegg. While the Swedes didn't return to the Ring in the One:1 following the brutal accident of the hypercar, their Regera track stint teaser could mean they're up to something.
