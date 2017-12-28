2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Spotted on Spanish Streets Is a Showstopper

Special editions such as the GT2 RS are the kind that challenge the understated visual aura that defines the non-GT incarnations of the Neunelfer. As such, whenever such a Porsche 911 shows up on the street, you can expect it to turn heads like few other contraptions.

Nevertheless, a user of the said website states that this isn't the first GT2 RS to land in the country, with that title having reportedly gone to a blue (the exact shade isn't mentioned) example of the car that landed at the Centro Porsche Barcelona back in November.



The GT2 RS we have here is dressed in GT Silver Metallic, a hue that makes for a $4,200 option. And if we factor in the Weissach Package, which is present on the supercar, we end up with a price of over $300,000.



If you're the kind who enjoys records and other accolades of the kind, you'd better do your thing while it lasts. Sure, for now the GT2 RS might hold the Nurburgring production car lap record, with a chronograph number of 6:43. But there are multiple machines that could come up with even sweeter numbers next year.



