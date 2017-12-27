autoevolution
 

Porsche 911 GT3 RS Burried in the Snow Is a White Monster

As is the case with many supercar owners, there are plenty of Porsche 911 GT3 RS drivers who confined their rides to the garage once the white stuff takes over the road. However, this isn't always the case, as the image we have here demonstrated.
This 991-generation Rennsport Neunelfer has been playing in the snow and it seems that the GT3 RS ended up buried in the stuff. Of course, if we zoom in on the little details of the image, it becomes obvious that the situation we have here isn't the serious kind - who knows? Perhaps Zuffenhausen engineers also installed those front fender air extractors to help the snow escape that area of the car.

Speaking of the GT3 RS, we'll remind you this is the only Neunelfer derivative that has yet to be touched by the 991.2 revamp.

Since the Gen 2 GT3 has welcomed a new 4.0-liter flat-six, which is based on the GT3 Cup racecar mill, the rumor mill expects the upcoming GT3 RS to receive an evolution of this engine. As such, we could get a 4.2-liter motor, which should allow the driver to enjoy at least 525 ponies.

Heel-and-toe aficionados were dissapointed to find out that Porsche denied the return of the manual for the GT3 RS. The German automotive producer exlained that the cronograph dedication of the model means this will continue to be offered in PDK-only form.

As for the Nurburgring number of the machine, we can once again turn to the 2018 GT3 for clues. With the 500 hp model having lapped the Green Hell in 7:12.7, we can expect the RS treatment to spawn a member of the sub-7 club.

The new Porsche 911 GT3 RS will make its debut in the first quarter of next year, with the Geneva Motor Show, which takes place in March, being a likely venue for the introduction of the track toy.


 

