Chalk 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 with CCX Side Stripes Looks Artsy

And we're here to deliver an example of a 911 GT3 that certainly makes for bedroom wall material.
It all starts with the Chalk base color of the 500 hp toy. Sure, this isn't a vivid hue such as, say, Miami Blue
, but it still manages to stand out - the retro aroma of the color differentiates it from most modern hues, while also allowing the Neunelfer to connect to its ancestors.
Then we have details such as the platinum wheels and the silver inner graphics of the headlights (it's worth mentioning that the rims conceal the standard steel brakes, hence the red calipers).
Nevertheless, the CCX side stripes are the most striking part of the car. You see, the lines come in black, matching the side skirts and the air scoops, while the center comes in platinum grey, matching the wheels. As for the script, this comes in red, thus matching the calipers, as well as multiple bits founds inside the car, such as the harness and the contrasting stitching.
As for the assets of the Gen 2 GT3
that can't be seen in these images, we'll list the most important two. For one thing, the 991.2 generation can lap the Nurburgring in 7:12.7, which is simply amazing for a vehicle animated by a 4.0-liter naturally-aspirated engine (heck, the time is uber-impressive even witthout this detail). Then there's the vicious soundtrack of the facelifted model.
P.S.: Make sure to use the swipe feature when checking out the Instagram post below, so you can fully enjoy the charms of this Paint to Sample GT3.
Here's a lovely Chalk 991.2 GT3 just delivered. The side stripe is a CXX option featuring three colors. The lines are black (to match the skirts and scoops), the center is platinum grey (to match the platinum wheels), and the script is red (to match the steel brakes and red harness and stitching inside). Such a well thought out build that is simple yet highly unique. Swipe left for more. Follow @ptsgt3. ---------------------------------------------------- 📷/owner: rennlist member LSs1Power #newgt3 #porsche #porschegram #porschecxx #chalk #painttosample #pts #ptsgt3
A post shared by @PTSGT3 (@ptsgt3) on Dec 26, 2017 at 12:18pm PST