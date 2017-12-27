autoevolution
 

Chalk 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 with CCX Side Stripes Looks Artsy

27 Dec 2017, 17:36 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Is the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 a piece of canvas? Of course it is, and its lines are sculpted with aero reasons in mind. Anybody configuring a GT3 has the opportunity to be cast in the role of an artist and that's because Zuffenhausen offers a rich palette of customisation options.
3 photos
Chalk 2018 Porsche 911 GT3Chalk 2018 Porsche 911 GT3
And we're here to deliver an example of a 911 GT3 that certainly makes for bedroom wall material.

It all starts with the Chalk base color of the 500 hp toy. Sure, this isn't a vivid hue such as, say, Miami Blue, but it still manages to stand out - the retro aroma of the color differentiates it from most modern hues, while also allowing the Neunelfer to connect to its ancestors.

Then we have details such as the platinum wheels and the silver inner graphics of the headlights (it's worth mentioning that the rims conceal the standard steel brakes, hence the red calipers).

Nevertheless, the CCX side stripes are the most striking part of the car. You see, the lines come in black, matching the side skirts and the air scoops, while the center comes in platinum grey, matching the wheels. As for the script, this comes in red, thus matching the calipers, as well as multiple bits founds inside the car, such as the harness and the contrasting stitching.

As for the assets of the Gen 2 GT3 that can't be seen in these images, we'll list the most important two. For one thing, the 991.2 generation can lap the Nurburgring in 7:12.7, which is simply amazing for a vehicle animated by a 4.0-liter naturally-aspirated engine (heck, the time is uber-impressive even witthout this detail). Then there's the vicious soundtrack of the facelifted model.

P.S.: Make sure to use the swipe feature when checking out the Instagram post below, so you can fully enjoy the charms of this Paint to Sample GT3.


 

Here's a lovely Chalk 991.2 GT3 just delivered. The side stripe is a CXX option featuring three colors. The lines are black (to match the skirts and scoops), the center is platinum grey (to match the platinum wheels), and the script is red (to match the steel brakes and red harness and stitching inside). Such a well thought out build that is simple yet highly unique. Swipe left for more. Follow @ptsgt3. ---------------------------------------------------- 📷/owner: rennlist member LSs1Power #newgt3 #porsche #porschegram #porschecxx #chalk #painttosample #pts #ptsgt3

A post shared by @PTSGT3 (@ptsgt3) on Dec 26, 2017 at 12:18pm PST

2018 porsche 911 gt3 Porsche 911 GT3 Porsche 911 Porsche
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Get a Grip: Driving on Snowy Roads The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  