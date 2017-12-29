Skoda Karoq 2.0 TDI 150 HP Acceleration Test: Slightly Faster Than Claimed

TDI

HP

Skoda says the Karoq is not a replacement for the Yeti, even though it kind of is. The videos below depict the powertrain that currently has the most power and costs the most money: €34,690 without the options.The 2.0delivers 150and 340 Nm at 1750rpm. This is then picked up by the 7-speed DSG gearbox and sent to all four wheels (sometimes) to give you a 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of 9.3 seconds and a top speed of 195 km/h.Just like the bigger Kodiaq model, performance is slightly better in the real world: 8.4 seconds. Yeah, we can live with that too! At 1.5 tons, it's acceptable for a crossover if you take into account that the Peugeot 3008 doesn't have any 4x4 system.The Karoq shines as a family car. On the highway, with the cruise control set to 90 km/h, the 2.0-liter diesel engine burns only 5.1 l/100km. And because the gearbox has seven speeds, it's only doing 2,100rpm at 140 km/h.The downside of the TDI is that it takes a little longer to warm up, and as a result, the Karoq averaged 8.8 l/100km after a cold start. So if all your trips are short, you'd be better off with the 1.5 TSI engine.Skoda somehow managed to win the Golden Steering wheel for this odd design. But if you "like it" as much as we do, it's worth considering the Karoq's sister car - the SEAT Ateca. They are similar regarding both space and features, but we prefer the angular Spanish design.Another key difference is that the Karoq has really soft suspension while the Ateca corners flat but borders on downright uncomfortable.