Skoda Considering Karoq RS With 300 HP

You probably can't pronounce "Karoq" yet, but Skoda is already thinking outside its comfort zone towards developing a performance SUV.





A performance Yeti was rumored once, but between the economic crisis and the old platform, Skoda never put any effort into it. But the demand clearly exists.



Speaking to



Talking about a new performance model, this soon is almost unheard of. We don't even have a cool but unfounded rendering to go with our story. Maier added that the Karoq RS would get a "substantial discussion" to decide whether it's viable or not.



According to the official numbers, the fastest Karoq model is, as in the case of the Ateca, a 2.0 TDI with 190 PS and 400 Nm of torque. Thanks to its standard 7-speed DSG and 4x4 systems (launch control is implied), it will get from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 211 km/h (131 mph). That's faster than the Octavia RS 2.0 TDI.



Our source speculates that a performance Skoda SUV would get the same 2.0 TSI engine as the



Without being able to drive one of VW Group's hot 4x4s, we can't say if 300 HP is not enough, just enough or too much. The 245 HP engine from the GTI might be sufficient, but the real cost of this project is going to be in the AWD , DSG, and adaptive suspension, not the size of the turbocharger strapped to the 2.0-liter engine.



