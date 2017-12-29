autoevolution
 

Lexus RC F Has All-Carbon Hood and Body Kit, Stunning Grey Paint

29 Dec 2017, 16:43 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
The Lexus RC F 10th Anniversary special edition has just been filled for the first time in real life, and it is positively stunning. The Japanese luxury automaker just took one of its true performance cars to the next level.
5 photos
Lexus RC F Has All-Carbon Hood and Body Kit, Stunning Grey PaintLexus RC F Has All-Carbon Hood and Body Kit, Stunning Grey PaintLexus RC F Has All-Carbon Hood and Body Kit, Stunning Grey PaintLexus RC F Has All-Carbon Hood and Body Kit, Stunning Grey Paint
Even though it features many components made from lightweight carbon fiber, the RC F doesn't play the same game as something like the M4 GTS. It's not a stripped out track car, more of a fashion statement from a company that proud of its designs.

The RC coupe is many things, but not subtle. And in 10th Anniversary trim, it's just as attention-grabbing as any tuning project.

The first thing that strikes us is the carbon hood with vents in the middle. It looks just like the one on the track-bred RC F GT concept... and it probably is.

Extra aero comes in the form of a small chin spoiler, carbon side skirts, and a carbon diffuser. The front fenders have carbon vents, with the dark color contrasting against the satin grey paint finish. This thing could sit alongside an AMG GT R and probably get just as much attention.

Blue brakes and a new exhaust system complete the transformation. Unfortunately, we can't show you the blue leather interior, but it's a peach. They are only going to make 300 special edition cars (including the RC F), and all will be sold in Japan.

The RC F 10th Anniversary continues to be powered by the 2UR-GSE 5.0-liter V8 putting out 467 horsepower. Because of its Frankensteinian platform, it's way heavier than its German rivals, which is an area where Lexus continues to struggle.

But using carbon fiber, the same exotic material as in the LFA supercar, in a regular F model proves they've come a long way. Of course, everybody remembers the 423 HP IS F of 2007 and how it was born from the passion of some of the company's engineers.

Lexus rc f carbon fiber Walkaround Japan JDM
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Get a Grip: Driving on Snowy Roads These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
LEXUS models:
LEXUS NXLEXUS NX CrossoverLEXUS CTLEXUS CT CompactLEXUS LSLEXUS LS LargeLEXUS ESLEXUS ES CompactLEXUS GSLEXUS GS LuxuryAll LEXUS models  