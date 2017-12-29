Lexus RC F Has All-Carbon Hood and Body Kit, Stunning Grey Paint

The Lexus RC F 10th Anniversary special edition has just been filled for the first time in real life, and it is positively stunning. The Japanese luxury automaker just took one of its true performance cars to the next level.

5 photos



The RC coupe is many things, but not subtle. And in 10th Anniversary trim, it's just as attention-grabbing as any tuning project.



The first thing that strikes us is the carbon hood with vents in the middle. It looks just like the one on the track-bred RC F GT concept... and it probably is.



Extra aero comes in the form of a small chin spoiler, carbon side skirts, and a carbon diffuser. The front fenders have carbon vents, with the dark color contrasting against the satin grey paint finish. This thing could sit alongside an



Blue brakes and a new exhaust system complete the transformation. Unfortunately, we can't show you the blue leather interior, but it's a peach. They are only going to make 300 special edition cars (including the RC F), and all will be sold in Japan.



The RC F 10th Anniversary continues to be powered by the 2UR-GSE 5.0-liter V8 putting out 467 horsepower. Because of its Frankensteinian platform, it's way heavier than its German rivals, which is an area where Lexus continues to struggle.



But using carbon fiber, the same exotic material as in the HP IS F of 2007 and how it was born from the passion of some of the company's engineers.



Even though it features many components made from lightweight carbon fiber, the RC F doesn't play the same game as something like the M4 GTS. It's not a stripped out track car, more of a fashion statement from a company that proud of its designs.The RC coupe is many things, but not subtle. And in 10th Anniversary trim, it's just as attention-grabbing as any tuning project.The first thing that strikes us is the carbon hood with vents in the middle. It looks just like the one on the track-bred RC F GT concept... and it probably is.Extra aero comes in the form of a small chin spoiler, carbon side skirts, and a carbon diffuser. The front fenders have carbon vents, with the dark color contrasting against the satin grey paint finish. This thing could sit alongside an AMG GT R and probably get just as much attention.Blue brakes and a new exhaust system complete the transformation. Unfortunately, we can't show you the blue leather interior, but it's a peach. They are only going to make 300 special edition cars (including the RC F), and all will be sold in Japan.The RC F 10th Anniversary continues to be powered by the 2UR-GSE 5.0-liter V8 putting out 467 horsepower. Because of its Frankensteinian platform, it's way heavier than its German rivals, which is an area where Lexus continues to struggle.But using carbon fiber, the same exotic material as in the LFA supercar , in a regular F model proves they've come a long way. Of course, everybody remembers the 423IS F of 2007 and how it was born from the passion of some of the company's engineers.