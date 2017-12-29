Audi RS3 Sedan Interior Refined With Alcantara from Neidfaktor

Google thinks "Neidfaktor" translates as "Envy Factor," which is appropriate considering every project released by this German interior specialist trigger one of the deadly sins.

The RS3 is no exception. Even though the car is brand new, some of the cabin parts date back to 2013, so this is a welcomed upgrade.



Just check out the dash, which has been covered in Alcantara, tied together with red piping and contrast stitching. For the extra visual appeal, we also have lacquered red frames for the air vents as well as a subtle carbon insert.



As usual,



That's such overkill in a compact sedan like this that it deserves a cool engine, right? Unfortunately, they left the regular leather on the seats but upgraded the door cards and pockets.



From what we gather, the interior is made by the Halstenbek customizer, but the car is being prepped by High Performance Parts - APR in Mexico.



