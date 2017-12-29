autoevolution
 

Audi RS3 Sedan Interior Refined With Alcantara from Neidfaktor

29 Dec 2017, 17:33 UTC ·
by
Google thinks "Neidfaktor" translates as "Envy Factor," which is appropriate considering every project released by this German interior specialist trigger one of the deadly sins.
Every cool Audi, from the S3 to the R8, has an interior covered in squishy black plastics. As a result, wrapping everything in leather look way more relaxed than on a screen-heavy Mercedes or button-laden BMW.

The RS3 is no exception. Even though the car is brand new, some of the cabin parts date back to 2013, so this is a welcomed upgrade.

Just check out the dash, which has been covered in Alcantara, tied together with red piping and contrast stitching. For the extra visual appeal, we also have lacquered red frames for the air vents as well as a subtle carbon insert.

As usual, Neidfaktor has painstaking attention to detail, covering things like the glove box and the instrument binnacle. But because the RS3 sedan has a really nice steering wheel, they didn't have to do much work in that department.

That's such overkill in a compact sedan like this that it deserves a cool engine, right? Unfortunately, they left the regular leather on the seats but upgraded the door cards and pockets.

From what we gather, the interior is made by the Halstenbek customizer, but the car is being prepped by High Performance Parts - APR in Mexico.

We don't have any specifics at the moment, but three APR power packs for the RS3 are available online. Stage 1 gets you 415-435 HP, depending on fuel. Then there's Stage 2 with a new intercooler and high flow downpipe exhaust system and has gains of up to 82 HP in the power band. Finally, Stage 2+ upgrades the fuel pump to give you an extra 107 HP. It's fun to imagine that this could have been a regular A3 sedan and yet now it costs base Porsche money.
