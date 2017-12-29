autoevolution
 

Martini Livery 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is Ready For the Party

29 Dec 2017, 11:03 UTC ·
by
Frankly, after bringing you tons and tons of 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 examples that qualify for the "eye candy" tag, we were starting to wonder when a Martini-dressed Neunelfer would show up.
Well, here we are, zooming in on a Gen 2 GT3 that has been gifted with a Martini livery. It's worth noting that the visual stunt we have here is a custom one, since we're looking at a wrap job. So yes, the owner could always argue that he commissioned the new attire to (partially) protect the paint of the Porscha.

Looking past the livery, the configuration of this Neunelfer brings a mix of elements. As such, we're looking at uber-expensive options, such as the full-LED headlights, which can been seen here in silver trim. And we can say the same about the full bucket seats found inside the 911 - the black cabin features red as an accent hue.

Nevertheless, the GT3 is fitted with the standard steel brakes. Keep in mind that these might be inferior to the optional carbon-ceramic units in terms of fade resistance and unsprung weight, but they're considerably quieter in operation, as the latter can develop squeaks.

Expect to see even more Martini makeovers for the 991.2-generation Porsche 911 GT3 in the future. For one thing, when the 991 GT3 RS was still rulling the social media realm, there were plenty of owners who chose to take their rear-engined machines down this route.

And we can't hide the fact that we're looking forward to meeting new-age takes on the Martini stunt, as it was the case with the Rennsport model.

The "Dirty Martini" GT3 RS PDK we showed you back in May this year should give you a pretty good idea on this matter., such as the Forest Green Metallic unit we showed you earlier today.

Of course, there are always 911 GT3 shades that are better left uncovered, such as the Forest Green Metallic machine we showed you earlier today.


 

