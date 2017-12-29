Modified Mercedes-Benz G500 4x4² Is a 6x6 AMG Missing an Axle

The Mercedes-Benz
G500 4x4 Squared is not exactly the kind of vehicle that goes by unnoticed. Mainly because it looks like a basketball center at a gymnasts convention in traffic thanks to its ridiculous suspension lift, but also because most people buy in hi-visibility yellow.
And you can't really blame them since the color seems to suit the Mercedes SUV
brilliantly (both figuratively and literally). It's a limited edition vehicle with enough ground clearance and track width to pass a roadster between its wheels that also costs way more than the sum of everything that went into making it. So why should you be discreet about it?
Plus, it's powered by a 4.0-liter V8 engine which can do over 600 hp, but is toned down to 422 hp in the G500 4x4² probably because the nature of the vehicle really doesn't bode well with high speeds. Not that 422 hp isn't enough to go fast, mind you.
However, not everyone is happy with that. I swear, you could give some people a unicorn, and they would still want to breed it with something else. And, if this transformation is anything to go by, make it much uglier in the process.
We're looking here at a Mercedes-Benz G500 4x4²
that's gone through a serious modification process. It wasn't necessarily subtle, but then again nothing about this vehicle is. What the owner did was to replace the standard wheels with even wider ones painted in red and give the entire vehicle a shiny, reflective green wrap that's even more in-your-face than the original yellow paint, but also tackier.
However, as bad as these two additions are, it's what's missing from the G500 4x4² that really steals the show. For some reason, the owner decided to cut away the vehicle's rear and turn it into... something. We're not entirely sure if it tries to be a Laundaulet or a 6x6 AMG
's younger brother, but one thing is certain: it fails at both, at least until the tuning procedure is completed.