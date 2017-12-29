Driven: 2017 Jeep Compass 4x4 2.0 Diesel 9AT

The new Compass doesn’t have it easy, not even within the Jeep crowd, for it replaces two affronts to brand enthusiasts and traditionalists alike. The first generation of the compact-sized SUV
was a mixed bag of good but mostly bad, with the biggest snubs coming in the form of poor interior materials and a woeful continuously variable transmission. As for the Patriot, well, it was pretty much the same as the Compass but with different packaging. The nicer wrapping paper didn’t fool anyone, though.
Marketed as the middle child between the Renegade and Cherokee, the newcomer is a step forward as far as styling is concerned. The soft square design of the Grand Cherokee interweaves with elements from the polarizing Cherokee and Jeep’s smallest of models. Speaking of the Renegade, the Small Wide 4x4 platform is shared with the Compass, as are the engine and transmission options. The similarities don’t end here, for the Active Drive and Active Drive Low 4x4 systems
are also shared.
And thus, does the Compass actually feel different from the Renegade? Of course it does, and by a great margin. The larger body shell, longer wheelbase, additional ground clearance, and roomier interior all add up, but even the finer details of the driving experience are different enough to set the Compass apart from the subcompact Renegade and the Fiat 500X
.
After spending some time with a Euro-spec Compass
equipped with the most powerful of turbo diesel engines, four-wheel-drive, and the ZF 9HP nine-speed automatic transmission, it became apparent that Jeep poured its best know-how available to make this fellow a truly global product.
And global it is considering Jeep sells it in more than 100 markets. The all-inclusiveness extends to where the Compass is produced: Mexico for the United States and Europe, Brazil for the rest of the American continent, China for the Asia Pacific region, and India for right-hand drive markets.
As opposed to the original, the second-generation Compass is marketed in such a way that Jeep wants you to believe it’s a premium product. Putting it as straightforward as possible, premium it isn’t. What Jeep has done right and no one in this segment can do better is to infuse the brand’s inherent values in the character and aesthetic identity of the Compass.
Being more mature than the model(s) it replaces, the Compass is definitely worthy of a different name altogether. But Jeep stuck with the moniker, coming up with the “Recalculating”
advertising campaign around it. And as you know from all those ads, life’s journey moves in many directions, including when you least expect it to do. That, in turn, is relevant to Jeep’s core value of freedom, and strikes a chord with the millennials among us.
A compromise that FCA made when designing the Compass is packaging. Never mind the limited storage solutions and cup holders, for the compact-sized model is shorter than the segment’s most popular crossovers, including the Toyota RAV4. The decision to make it shorter than most competitors is most noticeable when it comes to cargo capacity, with the trunk being capable of taking in 27.2 cubic feet of stuff.
The limited cargo capacity is, however, fine for the daily haul. Towing capacity isn’t too bad either at 2,000 pounds. The maximum towing capacity is enough for Compass customers interested in lugging folding camp trailers or trailers for motorcycles, snowmobiles, and small boats.
Something that isn’t too great about the Compass is the questionable selection of standard equipment. The most basic of available Uconnect infotainment (5.0-inch screen) doesn’t support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
, and even if you splurge on the range-topping 8.4-inch system, you’ll notice that processing power still isn’t up there. To the defense of the Compass, the drag & drop feature and straightforward menu structure make even the navigation-less 7.0-inch system in our test car a breeze to use.
The generously-sized buttons on the lower central part of the dashboard and the reassuring feedback from the knobs for the air conditioning and radio also score high. Both the front and rear seats are nicely contoured and feature comfortable seat bottoms. Sitting in the rear of the Compass doesn’t pose a problem not even on the long haul thanks to ample space for the head and legs, a USB charging port, and a couple of air vents.
If there’s something you might want to keep in mind, stay away from the piano black interior trim around the air vents and infotainment screen. It’s a magnet for dust and fingerprints, and in some instance, the sunlight reflected by those trim pieces can distract you from the act of driving.
Another distraction is the wind noise at highway speeds, which is caused by the squared-off styling of the Compass and not-too-generous soundproofing. Cranking the radio’s volume up will drown the unwanted sounds, so don’t think of this nitpick as a deal-breaker because it just isn’t.
From behind the driver’s seat, the Compass does its best to make you feel like you’ve made the right choice. The driving position is high and the window line low, the steering wheel feels right in your hands, and most importantly, there’s a firmness at the top of the suspension stroke that ensures the sure-footedness one would expect from rivals such as the Mazda CX-5
.
Although light at lower speeds, the steering is suitably progressive not to feel artificial. The square-ish physique makes it easy to maneuver around town. Having driven both the 1.4-liter turbocharged gasoline and 2.0-liter turbo diesel, the oil-chugging engine is a better match for the nine-speed auto.
The torque is more abundant and accessible from lower in the rpm range, and as far as kickdown is concerned, the response is more immediate in the diesel engine’s case. The 1.4 MultiAir, however, makes a better team with the start/stop system, which produces more perceptible vibrations when married to the 170 PS (168 horsepower) and 380 Nm (280 pound-feet) Multijet II.
The dynamics between engine and transmission favor the diesel for merging onto the motorway and overtaking, with the MultiAir requiring more careful planning before taking action. The six-speed manual comes standard on FWD
models in Europe. Although the gear knob is similar in design to what you would find in the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
, the knob feels somewhat slippery when trying to make a quick downshift.
Contrary to popular belief, the ZF 9HP in the Compass features a proactive and predictable shift logic. It’s a different transmission altogether compared to the first versions of the 9HP, which were plagued by software-based gremlins in applications such as the Cherokee. Also on the driving take, the brake pedal’s feel is excellent for this type of vehicle, offering the bite and response that many people would describe as sporty.
Looking in the rearview mirror, there’s something else you’ll notice other than the satisfactory rearward visibility. Focus on the right-hand side of the rear window, and a Loch Ness Monster motif appears in your line of sight. This is one of a handful of Easter Eggs
scattered around the Compass. A plastic gecko is sculpted next to the driver’s side windshield wiper, whilst the tailgate’s interior panel flaunts the iconic seven-slot grille and round headlights.
If there’s something no one can take away from the Compass, that’s the compact Jeep’s superiority when the going gets rough. Make no mistake about it, this is the sport utility to have if you’re planning to do the off-road stuff every weekend or so. In addition to the top-level approach departure, and breakover angles, the 8.2-inch ground clearance helps with negotiating obstacles along your route. Going for the Trailhawk off-road model sees the clearance increase to 8.5 inches (216 millimeters).
Even though our test car has the lesser version of Jeep’s Active Drive 4x4 system, not equipped with the 20:1 crawl ratio and low range for Trail Rated
capability, it’s hard to get your head around how capable the Compass is off the beaten track. Seriously now, it’s unexpectedly capable. The most off-road action our Compass has seen is a hike up to a broadcast relay station at the top of a steep, craggy hill.
Station employees use one of the most rugged body-on-frame SUVs the world has ever seen as company cars, a utility vehicle whose name shall not be mentioned. Ok, it’s the Land Rover Defender. And guess what? The incredibly harsh course to the top didn’t pose any problem whatsoever to the Compass, be it dead leaves, wet grass, mud, rocks, and ruts, all without engaging 4WD
Lock or any of the three available driving modes (Snow, Sand, Mud) other than Auto.
This is no puddle jumper as some other crossovers are when put in wretched situations, but then again, what else did you expect from Jeep? Even the Renegade is best-in-class in regard to off-roading, though some enthusiasts would care to highlight that there’s a mountain goat going by the name of Suzuki Jimny that also has the skills to pay the bills.
When it comes to value, the front-wheel-drive Compass in Sport configuration is cheap enough to tempt evangelists of other automakers into trying Jeep for a change of pace. The truth of the matter is, you’ll need deeper pockets if you want your Compass to be kitted with all the bells and whistles you need, including safety features such as Lane Sense and Forward Collision Control with Active Braking
. While on the subject of safety, the Euro NCAP and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety have tested the crossover, giving it the the thumbs up for all the right reasons.
Despite it not feeling as premium as Jeep would want you to believe the Compass is, the Renegade’s bigger brother has loads of soft-touch materials wrapping the most crucial areas of the cabin. It’s hard to find an iffy plastic that would grind your gears, and that’s how attention to detail works. Furthering the appeal of the Compass is the accessories catalog, which features 69 bits and pieces for EMEA countries, of which 35 accessories are dedicated to the Compass, and 34 are borrowed or inspired from other Jeeps.
The options list in the configurator is also expansive, with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles playing the customization game like a professional as a means to substantially strengthen its coffers. There are other compact crossover utility vehicles that handle better, are more comfortable, or feel more premium than the Compass. But (and this is a big but) few dare to claim they’re better than the Compass in terms of brand identity and off-road ability.
The second coming of the Compass is a winner that blends ruggedness with upmarket touches here and there, attributes that most competing C-SUVs can only dream of getting so right. What’s the verdict on the Compass, you ask? Unless you’re serious about the off-road stuff, the Latitude and Limited trim levels are perfectly fine for your daily commute and weekend adventures.
Compared to the first-gen Compass
that appealed to people through nothing but the vague appearance of a Jeep, the second and hugely improved generation is a Jeep through and through, an all-round vehicle that’s certain to win back previously disappointed customers. But most importantly, the new Compass will bring in many new customers to the Jeep family, people who won’t turn their backs once they understand the spirit of the brand.