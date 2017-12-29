Forest Green Metallic 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Was Built for the Nurburgring

The Paint to Sample might of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 never ceases to amaze us and the example we're here to showcase is the kind that can easily make an aficionado fall in love.

Sonderfarbe tannengrün... #porsche #porschenuernberg #porschegt3 #gt3 #911 #911legendsneverdie #porscheofficial #porscheclub #porsches_worldwide #porsche_worldwide A post shared by Jürgen Niemuth (@juergenniemuth) on Dec 28, 2017 at 8:32am PST We'll get straight to the point and let you know that the splendid hue covering this Neunelfer is called Forest Green Metallic. This obviously gets us in a dreamy mood, as we can't stop thinking about this rear-engined animal stretching its mechanical legs on the Green Hell. After all, we are talking about a machine that can lap the Nurburgring in as little as 7:12.7.The slightly dark tones of the paint are matched by the black elements on the car, such as the inner graphics of the headlights (this 911 features the full-LED units) and wheels.Note that the rims (don't quite) conceal banana-colored calipers, which means the owner of the machine has gone for the PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) option. This, of course, makes the Porscha even more suitable for the track and we can say the same about the full bucket seats found inside the velocity tool, which are shared with the 918 Spyder The Gen2 GT3 you're looking at has been spotted in its home country, with the track special having been photographed at Porsche Zentrum Nürnberg.Now that the 991.2 GT3 has landed (the first examples of the Touring Package should reach their owners soon), we are looking forward to the introduction of the revised GT3 RS.Spied and rendered on multiple occasions, the Rennsport model is expected to land in the first quarter of 2018, with the Geneva Motor Show being a likely venue for the introduction of the sub-7 club member.And while the PDK-only form of the 2019 GT3 RS has been confirmed, forum chat mentions a new 4.2-liter flat-six for the posterior of the circuit animal.