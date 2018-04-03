autoevolution
Viper Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package Has Matching Interior

We've already shown you multiple examples of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package and yet very few of the cars we've featured so far packed truly wild hues. Well, the GT3 TP that brought us here comes to change all that, with the machine being finished in a striking Paint to Sample shade.
The hue covering this Neunelfer is Viper Green and we have to admit that its uber-vivid nature transforms the discreet aura of the Touring Package.

Main hue aside, this flat-six wielder comes with satin black wheels and black side strips, with the latter featuring yellow Porsche script. Oh, and let's not forget the banana-colored calipers, which mean this machine packs PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) goodies.

Nevertheless, the cabin of the model is more impressive than its exterior, with this packing an array of CCX options. For instance Viper Green has also found its way inside the car, with the shade being featured on the full bucket seat piping (check out the headrest embroidery and the houndstooth inserts), various cabin bits and, of course, the illuminated door entry sills.

The cabin mix is completed with lightweight materials such as Alcantara and carbon fiber, along with a sea of leather.

And since this is a Touring Package, the driver's footwell accommodates a clutch, so we can talk about a member of the save-the-manuals camp.

While zooming in on the car in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page, make sure to use the swipe feature, so you can also enjoy the interior shots.

P.S.: You shouldn't be surprised by the fact that the owner of this 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package isn't at his first experience with a Neunelfer. For instance, the aficionado's Instagram account shows the man spending time with a 991.1-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS dressed in Ultraviolet.

 

