Porsche 911 Gets Stuck on the Beach, Driver Thinks It's a Cayenne

3 Apr 2018, 10:25 UTC ·
by
When Porsche first came up with the Cayenne back in the early 2000s, purists were outraged. Nevertheless, with the SUV now being in its third generation, plenty of customers have come to appreciate the dynamic attributes of the Zuffenhausen SUV range-topper. And it seems that the Cayenne is so good at delivering go-fast thrills that certain drivers can't tell the difference between the long-roof model and the 911.
Let's take the driver of the Neunelfer in the piece of footage below, for example. We're talking about a case of a 911 being taken to the beach here.

It seems this is a Carrera, one that doesn't even pack all-paw hardware, so nobody will be surprised by the fact that the sportscar got stuck in the sand.

There is a surprising part, though, as it appears that the woman behind the wheel and the man trying to give her instructions have no clue about what should be done in such a situation.

Forget releasing some air from the tires or trying to dig the car out, simply getting in and making the rear wheels throw some sand into the air should work better, right?

If we try to look on the bright side, this shenanigan reminds us of Porsche rear-engined rallying efforts, which led to the development of incredible machines such as the 953 (based on the 911) and the 959 Rally.

Looking past the 911, we must also mention the glimpse into the future that is the Mission E Cross Turismo Concept, which the German carmaker dropped earlier this year.

In fact, Porschephiles have a bit of a thing for offroading Neunelfers right now, even though most efforts of the kind involve more affordable older 911s.

For instance, the Porsche 911 Safari delivers an example as good as any, with this mixing naturally aspirate thrills with terrain-taming abilities.

