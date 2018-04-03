Lamborghini Urus Gets Offroad Package Rendering, Looks More like the LM002

When Lamborghini came up with the Urus, purists couldn't complain, since this isn't the Raging Bull's first SUV - that title went to the LM002 that was born three decades ago. Nevertheless, there were a few aficionados for whom the styling of the contemporary Santa'Agata Bolognese SUV isn't radical enough.

Then there are the actual rugged terrain assets of the Lamborghini Urus. From the performance road tires to the aero-limited approach and departure angles, there are plenty of aspects that prevent the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine from challenging to toughest offroad courses.



Well, with the vast majority of Lamborghini customers being pleased with how the Urus turned out, we're not expecting the Italian automotive producer to make too many efforts in this direction (Lamborghini did promise it would enter the Urus in an all-terrain competition, though).



Nevertheless, the world wide web is more than happy to play with the high-riding Lamborghini, which is how we ended up with the rendering above.



The pixel play we have here comes from digital artist



As such, the Urus has been gifted with an offroading package, not unlike those seen in real-world conversions.



It all starts with the terrain-taming wheels and tires, while beefed-up fenders give the car an even more muscular look. A lift kit and underbody protections are also part of the stunt. The list of goodies also includes a rear-mounted spare wheel, LED lights on the roof and hood, along with storage hardware on the roof.



