2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Spins while Chasing 911 GT3, Driver Can't Keep Up

In theory, the GT2 RS, with its 6:47 Nurburgring production car record, means one can dominate a track day event when behind the Alcantara-clad wheel of the beast.Nevertheless, while the Zuffenhausen engineers may have brought the handling balance of the 991.2 Rennsport Neunelfer to a stratospheric level, with the machine being surprisingly friendly to its driver, there's no engineering magic that can protect a car from its driver. And the said GT2 RS track stint comes to provide an example for this.Thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, we can see the 700 hp animal showcasing the pendulum effect associated with the rear-engined layout.With the GT2 RS behind a 991.2-generation Porsche 911 GT3, we can see the first entering the frame slightly sideways. The driver managed to stay off the brakes (stepping on the pedal on the lft would've only amplified the sideways movement), but the aficionado's reactions seemed rather slow.We're not sure about his throttle modulation (a moderate gas pedal application would've helped bring the car back in line, albeit with this risking making things worse in the absence of proper countersteering action, since the car would've gained more momentum).Speaking of which, the driver obviously didn't countersteer in time, with the Porscha eventually spinning.And while no other car was close enough for contact at the time, the GT2 RS did seem to have a rather unfriendly encounter with the rumble strip.Sure, plenty of practice is required before building the kind of skills that prevent such episodes. But perhaps a less expensive machine would be more suitable for such training.P.S.: If the 991.1 GT3 RS covered in the Jamaican flag colors (the car that passes the GT2 RS after the latter spins) seems familiar, it's probably because we first showed you this animal back in 2016.