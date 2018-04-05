Irish Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 with CCX Options Shows the Full Rainbow

Nevertheless, the cabin of this GT3 is even more of a visual rollercoaster ride. For instance, the Cognac leather-clad full bucket seats featuring Pepita inserts come with Acid Green pipping and Acid Green "GT3" headrest embroidery.
Then we have the air vents, which come in Irish Green, with Cognac leather surrounds and Acid Green stitching. Oh, and let's not forget the red seat belts and the door entry sills, which comes with a special message:“991.2 GT3: The Special One Irish Green.”
As you can easily imagine, this machine will split opinions among Porschephiles like few others. Nevertheless, as the Instagram-based Porsche registry that brought the machine to our attention mentions, the owner plans to hold on to the beast. For one thing, the spec of the newcomer partially matches that of the owner's 1966 Irish Green and Tan 912.
Now, if you're willing to see a 991.2 incarnation of the 911 GT3 that looks even crazier (at least when talking about the exterior), we'll remind you of the Gulf Blue unit we discussed back in February.
We labeled the rear-engined delight as a Joker spec, since each of its wheels comes in a different hue, with none of the colors being tame.
Finally getting around to posting what is definitely one of the most CXX-filled .2 cars. This stunning PTS Irish Green 991.2 GT3, owned by @jupjaiyvr, is truly a treat. On the outside, the build features satin black wheels with Guards Red lips, PCCBs, Guards Red headlight washers, and recently added stripes and script. The inside is where it really gets fun, starting with the seats. Note the Acid Green-piped Cognac leather buckets with Pepita inserts, Acid Green embroidered headrest “GT3,” and embossed crest. The air vents are painted Irish Green with Cognac leather surrounds and Acid Green stitching. The sills are also customized to read, “991.2 GT3: The Special One Irish Green.” Love it or hate it, this car was built to be enjoyed for a very long time by the owner and matches his 1966 Irish Green and tan 912, and that’s something we can all respect. Congrats on your beautiful car, Henry, and enjoy in good health. Follow @ptsgt3 for more. ---------------------------------------------------- #gt3 #newgt3 #porsche #porschegram #porschecxx #painttosample #irishgreen #pts #ptsgt3