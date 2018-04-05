Irish Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 with CCX Options Shows the Full Rainbow

Finally getting around to posting what is definitely one of the most CXX-filled .2 cars. This stunning PTS Irish Green 991.2 GT3, owned by @jupjaiyvr, is truly a treat. On the outside, the build features satin black wheels with Guards Red lips, PCCBs, Guards Red headlight washers, and recently added stripes and script. The inside is where it really gets fun, starting with the seats. Note the Acid Green-piped Cognac leather buckets with Pepita inserts, Acid Green embroidered headrest “GT3,” and embossed crest. The air vents are painted Irish Green with Cognac leather surrounds and Acid Green stitching. The sills are also customized to read, “991.2 GT3: The Special One Irish Green.” Love it or hate it, this car was built to be enjoyed for a very long time by the owner and matches his 1966 Irish Green and tan 912, and that’s something we can all respect. Congrats on your beautiful car, Henry, and enjoy in good health. Follow @ptsgt3 for more. ---------------------------------------------------- #gt3 #newgt3 #porsche #porschegram #porschecxx #painttosample #irishgreen #pts #ptsgt3

