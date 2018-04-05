autoevolution
Irish Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 with CCX Options Shows the Full Rainbow

Porsche is famous for its almost infinite list of optional extras, but the list of goodies goes well beyond what can be found in the online configurator. And, to illustrate this, we've brought along a 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 that's exploding with options.
There's no point in discussing the details of the Neunelfer's main shade, namely Irish Green, simply because the rest of the exterior bits outshine it. For instance, Guards Red is used for the lips of the satin black wheels, the headlight washers, as well as the stripes and the Porsche script. Oh, and let's not forget the yellow hue of the calipers, which means this beast is fitted with PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware.

Nevertheless, the cabin of this GT3 is even more of a visual rollercoaster ride. For instance, the Cognac leather-clad full bucket seats featuring Pepita inserts come with Acid Green pipping and Acid Green "GT3" headrest embroidery.

Then we have the air vents, which come in Irish Green, with Cognac leather surrounds and Acid Green stitching. Oh, and let's not forget the red seat belts and the door entry sills, which comes with a special message:“991.2 GT3: The Special One Irish Green.”

As you can easily imagine, this machine will split opinions among Porschephiles like few others. Nevertheless, as the Instagram-based Porsche registry that brought the machine to our attention mentions, the owner plans to hold on to the beast. For one thing, the spec of the newcomer partially matches that of the owner's 1966 Irish Green and Tan 912.

Now, if you're willing to see a 991.2 incarnation of the 911 GT3 that looks even crazier (at least when talking about the exterior), we'll remind you of the Gulf Blue unit we discussed back in February.

We labeled the rear-engined delight as a Joker spec, since each of its wheels comes in a different hue, with none of the colors being tame.

 

