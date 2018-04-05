Dodge Demon Drag Races Chevrolet Corvette Z06 at the Drag Strip, Goes All In

Dodge has finally unleashed the Demon, which means drag strips from across the country are currently assaulted by the Mopar halo car. And the freshest Challenger Demon adventure of the sort comes from Texas, where the machine duked it out with another slab of America, namely a Corvette.

Since the owner of the Dodge didn't mention anything about using race gas or the dedicated race ECU , we expect the Dodge to have skipped its 840 hp full output - on pump juice, the thing delivers 808 ponies.



As for the Z06, this also packs a blown 6.2-liter V8, with the LT4 motor of the GM machine packing 650 ponies.



The two slabs of America duked it out at the Northstar Dragway in Denton, engaging in an eighth-mile fight. And while you can find this at the 3:53 point of the video below, you can also skip to the 5:47 point of the clip to check out the Demon battling a C6 incarnation of the Chevrolet Corvette, one that packs a respectable amount of mods.



This means we're still waiting for a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon driver to complete the break-in process and run the quarter-mile using the Transbrake feature of the machine - so far, the best 1/4-mile time for the beast sits a 9.9s, while the official numbers talk about a 9.65s ET (Elapsed Time).



Meanwhile, Dodge Demon guys also engage in plenty of shenanigans on the street. And we've recently shown you three adventures of the kind (please don't use these as an example, though, since street racing is always dangerous).



