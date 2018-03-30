McLaren 720S vs. 830 HP Nissan GT-R Drag Race Is Not Evenly Matched

Ever since the first examples of the McLaren 720S started engaging in sprinting battles last year, the Woking animal earned itself the reputation of the car that never lost a drag race. Going past the obvious exceptions, it seems the Macca keeps putting that reputation to the test, with the latest feat of the sort seeing the Brit duking it out with a respectably modded GT-R.
So while the McLaren 720S in the drag race we're here to discuss comes in stock form, its Godzilla opponent is far from such a status.
The R35 GT-R was gifted with full bolt-ons, with the list of aftermarket goodies fitted to the beast including upgraded turbos and an E85 setup. As a result of this massage, the Nissan now delivers 730 horses at the wheels, which means its crankshaft output sits at about 830 ponies.
The separate races - the McLaren 720S and the Nissan GT-R duked it out on three separate occasions, with their drivers willing to ensure the conclusion is relevant.
Cameras were strapped to both supercar, which means you'll get a complete view of the sprinting battle. Oh, and we also need to mention that the shenanigan kicked off with a rev battle between the two turbo heroes.Now, about that Dodge Challenger SRT Demon drag race
As you'll notice in the video, Brooks, the YouTuber behind the Drag Times channel, mentions a drag race against a Dodge Demon - you'll even get to see the uber-Challenger sitting behind the two supercars in the clip.
In case you missed this battle, which saw the Mopar halo car struggling to put the power down while fighting a Tesla Model S P100D, you can find it here.
We'll remind you the driver of the HEMI animal said he would return with a better tire choice and we can't wait to bring you the resulting adventure.
The R35 GT-R was gifted with full bolt-ons, with the list of aftermarket goodies fitted to the beast including upgraded turbos and an E85 setup. As a result of this massage, the Nissan now delivers 730 horses at the wheels, which means its crankshaft output sits at about 830 ponies.
The separate races - the McLaren 720S and the Nissan GT-R duked it out on three separate occasions, with their drivers willing to ensure the conclusion is relevant.
Cameras were strapped to both supercar, which means you'll get a complete view of the sprinting battle. Oh, and we also need to mention that the shenanigan kicked off with a rev battle between the two turbo heroes.Now, about that Dodge Challenger SRT Demon drag race
As you'll notice in the video, Brooks, the YouTuber behind the Drag Times channel, mentions a drag race against a Dodge Demon - you'll even get to see the uber-Challenger sitting behind the two supercars in the clip.
In case you missed this battle, which saw the Mopar halo car struggling to put the power down while fighting a Tesla Model S P100D, you can find it here.
We'll remind you the driver of the HEMI animal said he would return with a better tire choice and we can't wait to bring you the resulting adventure.