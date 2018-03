McLaren 720S vs. 830 HP Nissan GT-R Drag Race Is Not Evenly Matched

So while the McLaren 720S in the drag race we're here to discuss comes in stock form, its Godzilla opponent is far from such a status.The R35 GT-R was gifted with full bolt-ons, with the list of aftermarket goodies fitted to the beast including upgraded turbos and an E85 setup. As a result of this massage, the Nissan now delivers 730 horses at the wheels, which means its crankshaft output sits at about 830 ponies.The separate races - the McLaren 720S and the Nissan GT-R duked it out on three separate occasions, with their drivers willing to ensure the conclusion is relevant.Cameras were strapped to both supercar, which means you'll get a complete view of the sprinting battle. Oh, and we also need to mention that the shenanigan kicked off with a rev battle between the two turbo heroes.As you'll notice in the video, Brooks, the YouTuber behind the Drag Times channel, mentions a drag race against a Dodge Demon - you'll even get to see the uber-Challenger sitting behind the two supercars in the clip.In case you missed this battle, which saw the Mopar halo car struggling to put the power down while fighting a Tesla Model S P100D, you can find it here.We'll remind you the driver of the HEMI animal said he would return with a better tire choice and we can't wait to bring you the resulting adventure.