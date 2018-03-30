Three-Way McLaren P1 Airfield Drag Race Is a 2,748 HP Battle

By now, we've seen tons of drag racing scenarios involving the McLaren P1 and yet there's always room for more. So how about an adventure that involves a P1 duking it out with two other beasts of its kind?

The three-way Woking halo car fight took place last fall, with the P1s racing during an event held in Switzerland.With the 2,748 hp trio having an airfield at its disposal, the drivers could focus on mashing the throttle. Even so, things didn't quite go according to plan, as you'll notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.The shenanigan took place during a Swiss event we discussed back in September last year, with this also delivering at least two other memorable races. The first is a trip down Le Mans lane, since a Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR duked it out with a Porsche 911 GT1. As for the second, this involved a drag race that still hasn't been reenacted ever since, namely one that involved the Ferrari 812 Superfast and the Lamborghini Aventador S.As we mentioned in the intro, the McLaren P1 has been the subject of countless drag races, so we'll bring the most interesting back to your attention.Perhaps the most important one saw the McLaren facing the other two members of the Holy Trinity, with the P1, the LaFerrari and the 918 Spyder battling at the drag strip.Speaking of the such a battleground, there was also a drag strip comparo (think: not a drag race per se), one that showed the 720S can be quicker than the P1 in the quarter-mile.This involved a little trick, albeit one that didn't affect the machine's stock status. To be more precise, the 720S used tire warmers to bring its rubber up to temperature before the mighty impressive run.