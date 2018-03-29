Ferrari 488 GTB vs. Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4 Drag Race Has Surprising Outcome

One doesn't get to enjoy drag races involving Ferraris all that often, with Maranello's philosophy of preventing instrumented comparison tests apparently having spread rather well to the owners. However, we're here to deliver one of the sweet exceptions, which involves a Ferrari 488 GTB duking it out with a Lamborghini Huracan.

After all, the Ferrari is superior in terms of the power-to-weight ratio, while it also wins the torque battle against its enemy. Then again, Lamborghini owners have no reason to fret about this, since they are consoled by the naturally aspirated music of the Huracan's V10, while the 488 GTB has left behind the atmospheric heart of the



Then again, we wouldn't jump to conclusions judging by on-paper racing alone. Fortunately, since we've brought along a piece of footage documenting such a race, we don't have to.



The video at the bottom of the page shows the two duking it out on multiple occasions, using both standing and rolling starts and the conclusion might surprise you.



Interestingly, Vbox data for both mid-engined monsters was recorded, so you can easily compare their 0 to 60 mph and quarter-mile times, as well as other sprinting numbers. It's worth noting that these were recorded on the same day, using the same driver, so they deserve to be taken into consideration.



Oh, and did we mention the clip will warm you up with a rev battle between the two Italian exotics?



