autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2018 New York Auto Show  
 

9s Dodge Challenger Hellcat Drag Races Turbo Chevrolet Silverado with a Surprise

29 Mar 2018, 14:27 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Let's say you find yourself behind the wheel of a Dodge Challenger Hellcat while visiting the drag strip and a now-old Chevrolet Silverado lines up next to you while emitting an obviously-turbocharged soundtrack. Should you be worried?
4 photos
9s Dodge Challenger Hellcat Drag Races Turbo Chevrolet Silverado9s Dodge Challenger Hellcat Drag Races Turbo Chevrolet Silverado9s Dodge Challenger Hellcat Drag Races Turbo Chevrolet Silverado
Well, in the case of the Silverado showcased in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the answer is a big, fat "yes". That's because this Chevy has been gifted with a massive turbocharger, one that's large enough to create a strong contrast with the bed of the vehicle.

Sure, the pickup truck does pack the inevitable performance clues, such as its racing-friendly rubber, but we can probably still call it a sleeper.

Then again, the Mopar machine we have here doesn't come in stock form. According to the title of the video showcasing the sprinting battle, this is a nine-seconds car.

We'll remind you that, in factory form, the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat needs 10.8 seconds to play the quarter-mile game.

And while it's not difficult to bring the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 heart of the machine to 900 horses, convincing the massive machine to complete the 1,320 feet run in under ten seconds is not that easy.

For instance, to cope with the extra power required for a 9s status, the machine must pack some seriously wild rubber, along with the kind of driveshaft that can sustain such a muscle increase - here's a Hellcat blowing a carbon fiber driveshaft to pieces, of course with the help of the drag strip's super-sticky surface.

Returning to the battle between the boosted Silverado and the massaged Hellcat, the clip documenting the fight doesn't allow us to check out their drag strip numbers. Nevertheless, the video does allow us to get a clear view of the battle, so you'll have no trouble telling which slab of America won.

Dodge Challenger Hellcat chevrolet silverado drag racing muscle car
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Autonomous Driving Levels Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. How to Tow a Trailer QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Tank Vs. Well Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
DODGE models:
DODGE CARAVANDODGE CARAVAN Large MPVDODGE ChargerDODGE Charger CompactDODGE ChargerDODGE Charger LargeDODGE Charger 500DODGE Charger 500 LargeDODGE Challenger SRT DemonDODGE Challenger SRT Demon CoupeAll DODGE models  
 
 