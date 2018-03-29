9s Dodge Challenger Hellcat Drag Races Turbo Chevrolet Silverado with a Surprise

Let's say you find yourself behind the wheel of a Dodge Challenger Hellcat while visiting the drag strip and a now-old Chevrolet Silverado lines up next to you while emitting an obviously-turbocharged soundtrack. Should you be worried?

4 photos



Sure, the pickup truck does pack the inevitable performance clues, such as its racing-friendly rubber, but we can probably still call it a sleeper.



Then again, the Mopar machine we have here doesn't come in stock form. According to the title of the video showcasing the sprinting battle, this is a nine-seconds car.



We'll remind you that, in factory form, the



And while it's not difficult to bring the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 heart of the machine to 900 horses, convincing the massive machine to complete the 1,320 feet run in under ten seconds is not that easy.



For instance, to cope with the extra power required for a 9s status, the machine must pack some seriously wild rubber, along with the kind of driveshaft that can sustain such a muscle increase - here's a Hellcat blowing a carbon fiber driveshaft to pieces, of course with the help of the drag strip's super-sticky surface.



Returning to the battle between the boosted Silverado and the massaged Hellcat, the clip documenting the fight doesn't allow us to check out their drag strip numbers. Nevertheless, the video does allow us to get a clear view of the battle, so you'll have no trouble telling which slab of America won.



