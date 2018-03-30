McLaren Track Pack Now Available For The 570S Spider, Costs GBP 17,160

McLaren is the sort of automaker that’s always perfecting its vehicles. The 570S Spider makes no exception to the rule, with the drop-top supercar cutting “more than 33 kilograms” (73 pounds) when specified with the 570S Coupe-inspired Track Pack.
McLaren was convinced to extend availability to the open-top model following the success of the 570S Coupe Track Pack. According to the Woking-based automaker, more than 10 percent of fixed-roofed customers opt for the package, so that will be that.
How did McLaren manage to shave off those kilograms off the Spider? First of all, the wheels are super-light 10-spoke forged alloys shod in Pirelli P-Zero Corsa tires. McLaren quotes a drop of 15 kg (33 lbs) compared to the standard wheels. The carbon-fiber race seats, meanwhile, are 13 kg (28 lbs) lighter than the sports seats. And then there’s the carbon-fiber trim, present in the form of door inserts, tunnel sides, shift paddles, steering wheel spokes, switches, and infotainment surround.
More lightness is made possible by the Sports Exhaust system with Stealth-finished tips, which also happens to be louder than the standard Sports Series exhaust. McLaren’s Track Telemetry system also comes standard, providing data logging and post-drive analysis and graphical plots of the vehicle’s time and speed deltas.
Last, but certainly not least, the roof is finished in Dark Palladium for added visual drama. Befitting of a mid-engine supercar with 570 PS (562 horsepower) and 600 Nm (443 pound-feet) of torque, isn’t it? And the price for the Track Pack? In addition to the £164,750 starting price of the vehicle, prepare to pony up £17,160.
“This new Track Pack brings together in one package design features, specification, and popular practical options desirable for track use, further increasing choice for Spider buyers and at the same time offering them even better value,” said Jolyon Nash, executive director of Global Sales and Marketing at McLaren Automotive.
McLaren was convinced to extend availability to the open-top model following the success of the 570S Coupe Track Pack. According to the Woking-based automaker, more than 10 percent of fixed-roofed customers opt for the package, so that will be that.
How did McLaren manage to shave off those kilograms off the Spider? First of all, the wheels are super-light 10-spoke forged alloys shod in Pirelli P-Zero Corsa tires. McLaren quotes a drop of 15 kg (33 lbs) compared to the standard wheels. The carbon-fiber race seats, meanwhile, are 13 kg (28 lbs) lighter than the sports seats. And then there’s the carbon-fiber trim, present in the form of door inserts, tunnel sides, shift paddles, steering wheel spokes, switches, and infotainment surround.
More lightness is made possible by the Sports Exhaust system with Stealth-finished tips, which also happens to be louder than the standard Sports Series exhaust. McLaren’s Track Telemetry system also comes standard, providing data logging and post-drive analysis and graphical plots of the vehicle’s time and speed deltas.
Last, but certainly not least, the roof is finished in Dark Palladium for added visual drama. Befitting of a mid-engine supercar with 570 PS (562 horsepower) and 600 Nm (443 pound-feet) of torque, isn’t it? And the price for the Track Pack? In addition to the £164,750 starting price of the vehicle, prepare to pony up £17,160.
“This new Track Pack brings together in one package design features, specification, and popular practical options desirable for track use, further increasing choice for Spider buyers and at the same time offering them even better value,” said Jolyon Nash, executive director of Global Sales and Marketing at McLaren Automotive.