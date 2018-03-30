autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2018 New York Auto Show  
 

Volkswagen Fights Germany Diesel Ban with More Diesel Cars

30 Mar 2018, 14:35 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Last year, the Volkswagen Group conducted a so-called environmental incentive campaign in Germany, during which it replaced 170,000 old diesel vehicles from the roads with an equal amount of new diesel cars.
10 photos
Volkswagen Amarok Aventura Exclusive concept2018 Volkswagen Amarok Dark Label special editionVolkswagen Amarok Aventura Exclusive concept and 2018 Volkswagen Amarok Dark Label special editionVolkswagen Amarok Aventura Exclusive ConceptVolkswagen Amarok Aventura Exclusive Concept2017 Volkswagen Amarok facelift2017 Volkswagen Amarok facelift2017 Volkswagen Amarok facelift2017 Volkswagen Amarok facelift
Now, after February’s court ruling that German cities could, should they desire to, impose stricter access regulations for old diesel vehicles, Volkswagen is relaunching the campaign, but with a more clearer goal: keep diesel running.

Any German who owns a Euro 1 to Euro 4 emissions standard diesel vehicle will have the chance to swap their car for a newer, a tad cleaner model from the Volkswagen group range. Depending on the model traded in, Germans could benefit from a rebate of anywhere in between 3,000 euro (for old Polo models) to 10,000 euro (for a Touareg SUV).

The only condition is that the customers buy any Volkswagen or Audi they want, as long as it is a diesel. Because, you know, Volkswagen loves diesel, despite what diesel did to the group over the past few years.

“Volkswagen is committed to diesel, and our current engines are among the cleanest on the market,” said Thomas Zahn, VW’s head of sale and marketing.

"With the Germany Guarantee and the diesel environmental incentive, we are offering our customers security when they choose a diesel and are on their side as a strong partner.”

It’s not clear what the group will do with the old diesel cars customers will trade in. In the U.S. alone, some 300,000 cars involved in the Dieselgate scandal have been hidden in plain sight in roughly 37 parking areas scattered across the country.

The biggest such graveyard is located on a lot for decommissioned airplanes in Victorville, California. Other locations across the States include an unused football stadium in Detroit, the Silverdome, and Rivian Automotive's parking lot in Normal, Illinois.

Already 20,000 of the cars have been destroyed, while the rest await either to be fixed or scrapped.

Volkswagen dieselgate diesel ban Audi
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Autonomous Driving Levels Explained History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Tank Vs. Well Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? How to Tow a Trailer The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN TouaregVOLKSWAGEN Touareg Medium SUVVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! GTIVOLKSWAGEN up! GTI MiniVOLKSWAGEN JettaVOLKSWAGEN Jetta CompactAll VOLKSWAGEN models  
 
 