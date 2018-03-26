McLaren’s Senna GTR Is Sold Out

“We can say with some certainty that it’s sold out,”
a company spokesperson told Autocar
. What that means is, McLaren Automotive will cash in at least 90 million pounds sterling. That’s because the Senna GTR retails at £1.2 million as standard, and heaven only knows how much the MSO treatment adds to the price.
Adding to the intrigue, the Senna GTR
presented at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show isn’t even the finished product. It’s a concept that previews the real deal, which will be hand-assembled in Woking by McLaren Special Operations starting from 2019.
The track-only version “will have more power, more grip and more downforce”
than the Senna. Speaking of the road-going model
, McLaren announced that production is limited to 500 vehicles, each costing £750,000 including taxes. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but the 800-horsepower Senna is sold out too.
Notice the go-faster bits and bobs adorning the body shell, including the XXL-sized rear wing
and stupendous aerodynamic diffuser? Working as one, these pieces help the GTR produce 1,000 kilograms (approximately 2,205 pounds) of downforce. The air going around, through the vents, and the air pushing down on the vehicle enables the Senna GTR to post “the quickest McLaren circuit lap times outside Formula 1.”
Were you expecting anything else from the most extreme McLaren ever conceived? After all, Honda-powered McLaren
was a nothing less than a running joke in Formula 1. The Renault hybrid power unit in the MCL33 isn’t up to the job either.
As a successor to the Le Mans-winning F1 GTR from the 1990s, the Senna GTR ticks all the right boxes, and then some. But the best is yet to come, with McLaren set to unveil the three-seat BP23 Hyper-GT by the end of 2018. The descendant of the road-going F1 will be capable of exceeding 243 mph (391 km/h)
on full song.