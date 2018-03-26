autoevolution
In case you missed it:  2018 Geneva Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

McLaren’s Senna GTR Is Sold Out

26 Mar 2018, 12:53 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Senna GTR is McLaren’s best track tool ever. More focused than the road-going Senna, the GTR totals 75 examples, that's all! And guess what? Demand is more than double that, with McLaren more or less confirming that the newcomer is sold out.
38 photos
2019 McLaren Senna GTR Concept live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 McLaren Senna GTR Concept live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 McLaren Senna GTR Concept live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 McLaren Senna GTR Concept live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 McLaren Senna GTR Concept live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 McLaren Senna GTR Concept live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 McLaren Senna GTR Concept live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 McLaren Senna GTR Concept live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 McLaren Senna GTR Concept live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 McLaren Senna GTR Concept live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 McLaren Senna GTR Concept live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 McLaren Senna GTR Concept live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 McLaren Senna live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 McLaren Senna live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 McLaren Senna live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 McLaren Senna live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 McLaren Senna live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 McLaren Senna live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 McLaren Senna live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 McLaren Senna live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 McLaren Senna live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 McLaren Senna live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 McLaren Senna live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 McLaren Senna live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowMcLaren Senna Carbon themeMcLaren Senna Carbon themeMcLaren Senna Carbon themeMcLaren Senna Carbon themeMcLaren Senna Carbon themeMcLaren Senna Carbon themeMcLaren Senna Carbon themeMcLaren Senna Carbon themeMcLaren Senna Carbon themeMcLaren Senna Carbon themeMcLaren Senna Carbon themeMcLaren Senna Carbon themeMcLaren Senna Carbon theme
“We can say with some certainty that it’s sold out,” a company spokesperson told Autocar. What that means is, McLaren Automotive will cash in at least 90 million pounds sterling. That’s because the Senna GTR retails at £1.2 million as standard, and heaven only knows how much the MSO treatment adds to the price.

Adding to the intrigue, the Senna GTR presented at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show isn’t even the finished product. It’s a concept that previews the real deal, which will be hand-assembled in Woking by McLaren Special Operations starting from 2019.

The track-only version “will have more power, more grip and more downforce” than the Senna. Speaking of the road-going model, McLaren announced that production is limited to 500 vehicles, each costing £750,000 including taxes. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but the 800-horsepower Senna is sold out too.

Notice the go-faster bits and bobs adorning the body shell, including the XXL-sized rear wing and stupendous aerodynamic diffuser? Working as one, these pieces help the GTR produce 1,000 kilograms (approximately 2,205 pounds) of downforce. The air going around, through the vents, and the air pushing down on the vehicle enables the Senna GTR to post “the quickest McLaren circuit lap times outside Formula 1.”

Were you expecting anything else from the most extreme McLaren ever conceived? After all, Honda-powered McLaren was a nothing less than a running joke in Formula 1. The Renault hybrid power unit in the MCL33 isn’t up to the job either.

As a successor to the Le Mans-winning F1 GTR from the 1990s, the Senna GTR ticks all the right boxes, and then some. But the best is yet to come, with McLaren set to unveil the three-seat BP23 Hyper-GT by the end of 2018. The descendant of the road-going F1 will be capable of exceeding 243 mph (391 km/h) on full song.
mclaren senna gtr production McLaren Senna hypercar McLaren v8 MSO
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Immortal ICE King Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Tow a Trailer Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
MCLAREN models:
MCLAREN SennaMCLAREN Senna ExoticMCLAREN 570S SpiderMCLAREN 570S Spider ExoticMCLAREN 720SMCLAREN 720S ExoticMCLAREN 675LT SpiderMCLAREN 675LT Spider ExoticMCLAREN 650S SpiderMCLAREN 650S Spider ExoticAll MCLAREN models  
 
 