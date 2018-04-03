autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2018 New York Auto Show  
 

Dodge Demon Drag Races Blown Lamborghini Huracan on the Street, Gets in Trouble

3 Apr 2018, 8:31 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Can you teach an old Dodge new tricks? Well, given the age of the Challenger's platform and the arrival of the Demon, the answer is a big, fat "yes". And with the new Mopar halo car having now landed on the streets, we get to show you what this bad boy can do.
8 photos
Dodge Demon Drag Races McLaren 720SDodge Demon Drag Races McLaren 720SDodge Demon Drag Races McLaren 720SDodge Demon Drag Races McLaren 720SDodge Demon Drag Races McLaren 720SDodge Demon Drag Races McLaren 720SDodge Demon Drag Races McLaren 720S
The freshest adventure involving a Dodge Challenger Demon saw the muscle beast duking it out with a Lamborghini Huracan.

808 horses - this was the output of the uber-Challenger for the race, since the thing was running on pump gas (the 840 hp full enchilada requires race juice, together with the race ECU). The machine also had all its seats in, while the skinny front tires reserved for the drag strip were absent.

As for its competitor, this Raging Bull didn't come in stock form. Like the 6.2-liter HEMI of the Dodge, the 5.2-liter V10 heart of the Lambo had been gifted with a supercharger. Supplied by VF Engineering, the blower allows the Lambo motor to deliver around 800 horses.

And, as some of you have probably guessed by now, we're talking about the supercharged Huracan of Parker Nirenstein, the YouTuber behind the Vehicle Virgins label.

As such, the two 8xx horsepower machines duked it out on the street. Not only did this involve massive risks, but it also stripped the Demon of the prepped drag strip surface it was designed for. And that's why the two used rolling starts, with the machines racing on three separate occasions.

Returning to the Dodge Challenger Demon races we mentioned in the intro, we'll remind you that the muscle behemoth has faced the Tesla Model S P100D and the McLaren 720S so far.

The drag strip realm has also delivered multiple Demon runs, but with driver steering clear of using the Transbrake feature due to the low mileage of the cars, the best run we've come across sat at 9.9s. Nevertheless, we should get to see the Challenger range-topper showcasing its 9.65 quarter-mile performance soon.

Dodge Demon lamborghini Huracan Dodge Lamborghini drag racing street racing illegal
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Tow a Trailer Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Tank Vs. Well Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Mercedes Digital Light First Look Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
DODGE models:
DODGE CARAVANDODGE CARAVAN Large MPVDODGE ChargerDODGE Charger CompactDODGE ChargerDODGE Charger LargeDODGE Charger 500DODGE Charger 500 LargeDODGE Challenger SRT DemonDODGE Challenger SRT Demon CoupeAll DODGE models  
 
 