Dodge Demon Drag Races Blown Lamborghini Huracan on the Street, Gets in Trouble

The freshest adventure involving a Dodge Challenger Demon saw the muscle beast duking it out with a Lamborghini Huracan.808 horses - this was the output of the uber-Challenger for the race, since the thing was running on pump gas (the 840 hp full enchilada requires race juice, together with the race). The machine also had all its seats in, while the skinny front tires reserved for the drag strip were absent.As for its competitor, this Raging Bull didn't come in stock form. Like the 6.2-liter HEMI of the Dodge, the 5.2-liter V10 heart of the Lambo had been gifted with a supercharger. Supplied by VF Engineering, the blower allows the Lambo motor to deliver around 800 horses.And, as some of you have probably guessed by now, we're talking about the supercharged Huracan of Parker Nirenstein, the YouTuber behind the Vehicle Virgins label.As such, the two 8xx horsepower machines duked it out on the street. Not only did this involve massive risks, but it also stripped the Demon of the prepped drag strip surface it was designed for. And that's why the two used rolling starts, with the machines racing on three separate occasions.Returning to the Dodge Challenger Demon races we mentioned in the intro, we'll remind you that the muscle behemoth has faced the Tesla Model S P100D and the McLaren 720S so far.The drag strip realm has also delivered multiple Demon runs, but with driver steering clear of using the Transbrake feature due to the low mileage of the cars, the best run we've come across sat at 9.9s . Nevertheless, we should get to see the Challenger range-topper showcasing its 9.65 quarter-mile performance soon.