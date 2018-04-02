Dodge Demon Drag Races McLaren 720S On the Street, Absolute Slaughter Ensues

With Dodge only bringing 3,300 units of the Demon to the world, it took a while for the muscled beast to reach the street racing realm. Nevertheless, the road offensive kicked off last month, when we showed you the Mopar machine duking it out with a Tesla Model S P100. As you can imagine, the Demon driver didn't stick to a single race and we're now back with another adventure involving this F8 Green machine.
For the second sprint, the Demon faced a McLaren 720S, with the Woking supercar coming in factory stock form. And while we can say the same about the uber-Challenger, we have to explain the state of the car.
Thus, the Demon was running the standard ECU, so the machine wasn't sipping race gas - keep in mind that the 840 hp output is delivered when the said fuel, along with the corresponding ECU.
The car had its normal front tires on (read: not the skinnies), along with the factory drag radials supplied by Nitto - the idea was to see how the Demon car perform in street trim, not with the drag strip attitude.
Keep in mind that when the HEMI wielder battled the Tesla Model S, the car ran on Hoosier racing slicks. And the result was disastrous, with the car simply refusing to hook. This, of course, determined the owner to change the tires and return to the sprinting arena.
This time around, the Dodge Challenger Demon and the McLaren 720S also used a chase car, with this being a 510 hp Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. So, if there are any Italian machine fans around, this race also has some kicks for you.
Meanwhile, at the drag strip, we have yet to see a Demon driver using the Transbrake feature of the car. As such, the Dodge delivered a 9.9s quarter-mile run, but has yet to achieve its official 9.65s time.
For the record, the quickest stock McLaren 720S 1,320-feet run we've seen to date involved a car that used tire warmers before the sprint, with this delivering a 9.7s stunt.
