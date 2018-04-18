autoevolution
 

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Drag Races 650 HP C6 Corvette Z06 in Street Struggle

18 Apr 2018, 16:37 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The drag racing scene has been flooded with activities involving the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 and, as the title above implies, we're here to add fuel to that fire.
4 photos
2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Drag Races 650 HP C6 Corvette Z062019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Drag Races 650 HP C6 Corvette Z062019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Drag Races 650 HP C6 Corvette Z06
This time around, the sprinting battle we've brought along sees the 'Vette range-topper duking it out with a C6 incarnation of the Corvette Z06. And yes, the senior model had been taken down the modding route, with its driver willing to ensure his machine can give newer models a run for their money.

To be more precise, the 7.0-liter LS7 heart of the Z06 received at least a heads/cam treatment (the ECU remap is sine qua non), with the motor now delivering around 605 hp at the rear wheels, hence the crank horsepower estimation in the title above.

As for the 2019 ZR1, this comes in factory form, with the Corvette having been dynoed at 670 rear-wheel horsepower (the official crankshaft rating sits at 755 hp).

And while both machines come in manual form (the ZR1 is also available with an eight-speed automatic), we have to keep in mind that the retired Z06 is a full 500 lbs lighter than the new ZR1.

The two raced on multiple occasions, with the action kicking off at the 4:38 point of the clip below.Let's zoom out a bit, shall we?
Now, you might wonder what happens when the ZR1 battles other machines and we have quite a few drag racing answers for you, all of which include this particular example of the uber-Corvette.

We'll start with a street racing shenanigan, one that saw the slab of America duking it out with a McLaren 570S (the Woking missile came in factory stock form).

As for the second example, this involves a respectably modded C6-generation Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. The two battled at the drag strip and all we want to mention here is that the happening ended in a knockout. And yes, the Elapsed Time and trap speed numbers of the 'Vettes were recorded.

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Chevrolet Corvette Chevrolet drag racing
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Mercedes Digital Light First Look Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Tow a Trailer SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Tank Vs. Well Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
CHEVROLET models:
CHEVROLET SparkCHEVROLET Spark CompactCHEVROLET MalibuCHEVROLET Malibu CompactCHEVROLET Cruze HatchbackCHEVROLET Cruze Hatchback CompactCHEVROLET CruzeCHEVROLET Cruze CompactCHEVROLET Camaro ZL1CHEVROLET Camaro ZL1 CoupeAll CHEVROLET models  
 
 