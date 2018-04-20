Infiniti Promises QX50 SUV, Four Other Models for China

The huge power of absorption the Chinese automotive industry promises for the years ahead has made most manufacturers redraw their plans for the local market, all of them going for an increased presence in China.

First shown in Detroit at the beginning of this year, the Infiniti Inspiration is an electric autonomous vehicle, capable of seating four passengers. Infiniti is no exception. Taking advantage of the fact that starting April 25 the Beijing Auto Show opens its doors, the carmaker announced that for the next five years it plans to launch locally no less than five different models.The assault of Japanese models will be led by the QX50 , which will be presented in Asia for the first time next week. Production of the crossover model is to begin at the company’s manufacturing facility in Dalian soon, in preparation for a market release later this year.Aside for the QX50 SUV, Infiniti says it will launch over the next years four new vehicles in China, including electric cars. The goal of the company is to triple its sales in the country, together with partner Dongfeng Motor.Last year, the Japanese sold a total of 48,408 vehicles in China, a number which represents an increase of only 16 percent compared the previous year.“As part of our roadmap to electrify our portfolio, we anticipate that by 2025, more than 50% of new Infiniti vehicles sold globally and in China will be electrified,” said Roland Krueger, Infiniti president.“Infiniti is pursuing localization in China for China, expanding our network footprint and introducing new technologies, such as our world’s first variable compression engine and vehicle electrification, such as e-POWER.”Separately, Infiniti will bring to the Beijing Auto Show the Q Inspiration concept car, a model which the carmaker says previews the new form language for saloons.First shown in Detroit at the beginning of this year, the Infiniti Inspiration is an electric autonomous vehicle, capable of seating four passengers.