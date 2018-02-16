2018 Infiniti Q30, QX30 Get Revised Trim Levels In Europe

Scheduled to arrive at British dealers in March, the 2018 Infiniti Q30 and crossover-infused QX30 won’t differ too much from the previous model year. Manufactured at the Nissan plant in Sunderland, the compact-sized hatchbacks will therefore be available in Pure, Luxe, Sport, Luxe Tech, and Sport Tech flavors.

Stepping up to the Luxe or Sport offers the customer with more engine choices, the InTouch satellite navigation system, larger alloy wheels (18” for the Luxe and 19” for the Sport), rectangular-shaped chrome dual-exhaust finishers, and lane departure warning. While the Luxe is more focused on comfort, the Sport doubles down on sportiness with a different rear bumper and diffuser, along with a 20-millimeter lower ride height for the



Last, but certainly not least, the Luxe Tech and Sport Tech up the ante with DAB radio, blind spot warning, and intelligent cruise control. Also standard is the Around View Monitor system with Moving Object Detection. The Auto Park function, meanwhile, utilizes 12 sensors to measure the dimensions of the parking spot to help steer the vehicle into it, leaving the driver to apply the throttle and brakes according to instructions.



Because the QX30 is positioned above the Q30, First things first, Pure replaces the SE as the entry grade. Despite its status in the range, the Q30 Pure comes equipped with lots of desirable equipment, including Bluetooth audio streaming, leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, automatic headlamps with LED running lights, as well as forward collision avoidance system. Because the QX30 is positioned above the Q30, Infiniti saw it fit to offer the crossover-inspired model in Luxe and Luxe Tech grades. Both feature 19-inch alloy wheels with five double spokes. In the United Kingdom, pricing for the Q30 1.6t starts at £20,600 for the Pure, with the Sport coming in strong at £26,060. The QX30, by comparison, comes with all-wheel-drive from the get-go and kicks off at a little more than £30,000.