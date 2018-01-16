Q Inspiration Concept Reveals Infiniti's Future Design Language in Detroit

Infiniti greeted us with the Q Inspiration Concept at this year's edition of the Detroit Auto Show, with the proposal revealing the design direction for the brand's future models.

As for the profile of the contraption, the spectacle is guaranteed, since we're dealing with a mix of rear-hinged rear doors and absent B-pillars.These features deliver a mix of aesthetics and functionality.



Nevertheless, the Q Inspiration Concept packs at least two aces up its sleeve. And we'll start with the one hiding behind that massive grille.



To be more precise, this is a rolling piece of art, since it's motivated by the company's new four-cylinder variable compression ratio engine (VC-Turbo). Having debuted on the SUV , the motor promises to mix gas V6 performance with four-cylinder diesel efficiency levels. To put things shortly, the engine's compression ratio can be adapted by varying the length the pistons travel inside the engine.



And the compact size of the engine allowed the designers to play with the proportions, hence the elongated passenger cell.



The concept also features a plethora of PILOT



As for the cabin, each of the four individual seats comes with a dedicated touchscreen, so premium infotainment is guaranteed for all occupants of the vehicle. After all, occupants needs special attention in an autonomous vehicle. And with the said door layout providing easy access to the machine, this is one tempting proposal.



