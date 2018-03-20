autoevolution
In case you missed it:  2018 Geneva Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

Report: Nissan Signs Off 370Z Successor, To Share New Infiniti Q60's Platform

20 Mar 2018, 11:16 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Rumors
It’s been ages since reports of the all-new Z car started to make the rounds in both print and online automotive media. Last time we heard anything on the subject, the 390Z (or whatever the successor of the 370Z will be called) would ride on a Mercedes-Benz platform. This time around, it appears that Infiniti will do just fine.
47 photos
2017 Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 4002017 Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 4002017 Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 4002017 Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 4002017 Infiniti Q60 Sports Coupe2017 Infiniti Q60 Sports Coupe2017 Infiniti Q60 Sports Coupe2017 Infiniti Q60 Sports Coupe2017 Infiniti Q60 Sports Coupe2017 Infiniti Q60 Sports Coupe2017 Infiniti Q60 Sports Coupe2017 Infiniti Q60 Sports Coupe2017 Infiniti Q60 Sports Coupe2017 Infiniti Q60 Sports Coupe2017 Infiniti Q60 Sports Coupe2017 Infiniti Q60 Sports Coupe2017 Infiniti Q60 Sports Coupe2017 Infiniti Q60 Sports Coupe2017 Infiniti Q60 Sports Coupe2017 Infiniti Q60 Sports Coupe2017 Infiniti Q60 Sports Coupe2017 Infiniti Q60 Sports Coupe2017 Infiniti Q60 Sports CoupeInfiniti Q60 live in Detroit: SilverInfiniti Q60 live in Detroit: SilverInfiniti Q60 live in Detroit: RedInfiniti Q60 live in DetroitInfiniti Q60 live in Detroit: rear endInfiniti Q60 live in DetroitInfiniti Q60 live in DetroitInfiniti Q60 live in Detroit: profileInfiniti Q60 live in DetroitInfiniti Q60 live in DetroitInfiniti Q60 live in Detroit: front fasciaInfiniti Q60 live in DetroitInfiniti Q60 live in DetroitInfiniti Q60 live in Detroit: side viewInfiniti Q60 live in DetroitInfiniti Q60 live in DetroitInfiniti Q60 live in Detroit: TaillightInfiniti Q60 live in Detroit: rear side window kingInfiniti Q60 live in Detroit: wheelsInfiniti Q60 live in DetroitInfiniti Q60 live in DetroitInfiniti Q60 live in Detroit: dashboardInfiniti Q60 live in Detroit: interior
In a story that starts with “Nissan has given a 370Z successor the green light,” Autocar reports that the newcomer will be shown “before the end of next year.” The timing just happens to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Fairlady Z. As for the venue where Nissan could present the new kid on the block, the 2019 L.A. Auto Show seems to fit the bill.

Speaking to the cited publication, the chief creative officer and senior vice president of global design said that he’s “personally advocating” for the heir-apparent of the 370Z. Alfonso Albaisa didn’t offer further details on the next-generation model, which is codenamed Z35 and is reportedly twinned “with the next Infiniti Q60.”

The platform of the forthcoming Q60 remains a mystery for the time being, but hearsay suggests the second-gen QX50 could offer its underpinnings to both the coupe and Q50 compact executive sedan. Considering that the former generation of the QX50 shares its chassis with the Q50 and Q60, this opinion at least justified.

In addition to the fixed-head coupe, the roadster is anticipated to arrive at dealers in 2021, packing the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 from the Q60 Red Sport 400. The Nissan VR30DDTT is tuned to 405 PS (399 horsepower) and 475 Nm (350 pound-feet) from 1,600 to 5,200 rpm in this application, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

From Autocar: “the highlight of the new Z-car line-up is set to be a four-wheel-drive Nismo version.” Expected to go official in 2021, the baby brother of the GT-R is claimed to pack 475 brake horsepower (482 PS) and 451 pound-feet (611 Nm) of torque from an evolution of the VR30DDTT six-cylinder in the Q60 Red Sport 400.

On that note, the concept for the all-new Z could make an appearance at the 2018 Tokyo Motor Show in October.

Editor's note:

Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400 pictured.
2020 Nissan 390Z Z35 Nissan 390Z sports car Nissan Infiniti turbo
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Tank Vs. Well Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
The Immortal ICE King Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Tow a Trailer Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
INFINITI models:
INFINITI QX50INFINITI QX50 Medium SUVINFINITI QX80INFINITI QX80 Large SUVINFINITI Q40INFINITI Q40 CompactINFINITI Q50INFINITI Q50 MediumINFINITI Q60INFINITI Q60 CoupeAll INFINITI models  