YouTuber Fills Infiniti Gas Tank with Bleach, Keeps Driving

Ever considered coming up with an alternative solution for the energy crisis? In case you're ready to reply with a big, fat "yes", we hope your answer was better than that of YouTuber Taras Maksimuk.

6 photos



Fortunately, the vlogger did add some motor oil before driving the car in b-mode - without this, the expected lubrication issues would've probably caused the powerplant to stall rather quickly.



Of this shenanigan seems familiar, it's probably because the said vlogger isn't at his first attempt of putting the wrong liquid into the gas tank.



It all started when he emptied a two-liter Coca-Cola bottle into the tank of an E46-generation



With the resulting video proving popular, the young man went on to try and destroy another Bimmer. To be more precise, he



Well, as it turns out, the YT guy paid attention to the tons of comments urging him to leave Bavarian machines alone. And while we're not expecting him to give up these stunts altogether (there are so many liquids that await), we can only wonder what brand he'll aim for next. Until we get our answer, you can check out the Chlorox ordeal of the said Infiniti in the piece of footage below.



P.S.: Yes, we too can almost smell the bleach after checking out this clip.



