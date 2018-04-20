Porsche 911 GT3 RS Drag Races Mercedes-AMG GT R in German Discipline School

The Mercedes-AMG GT R and the Porsche 911 GT3 RS PDK are the kind of animals that were born to fight on the circuit, with drag racing being far from their top priority. Nevertheless, these two slabs of German remain particularly proficient regarding sprinting, so when the Affalterbach machine and the Zuffenhausen animal recently got together for such a brawl, the show was guaranteed.

4 photos



Unfortunately, the velocity gathering didn't include any timing equipment. Then again, when it came to this battle, that wasn't an issue, since there was a clear winner.



And while we won't drop too many details, since we'd risk ruing the giggles delivered by the video, we can tell you that one of the beasts took off later than the other, but this didn't seem to influence the outcome of the race.What do the numbers tell us?

We'll start with the power-to-weight ratio, a battle that favors the Benz, but just slightly - the



Then again, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter motor of the GT R demolishes the naturally aspirated flat-six of the



Now, if we are to look at the quarter-mile numbers registered during the multiple tests performed with these two velocity heroes, we'll notice their best times are extremely close.



As such, the Porscha needs 11.1 seconds to play the 1,320 feet game, while the Affalterbach brute can complete the task 0.1 seconds quicker. So, if you happen to enjoy betting, now would be an ideal time to choose your favorite horse.



The Neunelfer and the Beast of the Green Hell (this is the official nickname of the GT R) met during the Spring Event held on an airfield in Weeze, Germany.Unfortunately, the velocity gathering didn't include any timing equipment. Then again, when it came to this battle, that wasn't an issue, since there was a clear winner.And while we won't drop too many details, since we'd risk ruing the giggles delivered by the video, we can tell you that one of the beasts took off later than the other, but this didn't seem to influence the outcome of the race.We'll start with the power-to-weight ratio, a battle that favors the Benz, but just slightly - the GT R comes with 3 kg per hp, while the GT3 RS burdens each of its horses with 3.1 kilos.Then again, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter motor of the GT R demolishes the naturally aspirated flat-six of the GT3 RS in the torque battle, since we're talking about 700 vs 460 Nm. And we must also mention that both machines come with double-clutch trannies.Now, if we are to look at the quarter-mile numbers registered during the multiple tests performed with these two velocity heroes, we'll notice their best times are extremely close.As such, the Porscha needs 11.1 seconds to play the 1,320 feet game, while the Affalterbach brute can complete the task 0.1 seconds quicker. So, if you happen to enjoy betting, now would be an ideal time to choose your favorite horse.