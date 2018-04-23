2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Drag Races Camaro ZL1 On the Street, Proves a Point

Ever wondered what happens when Chevrolet's top supercar dog is thrown at the golden bowtie flowtie's meanest muscle car? Well, wonder no more, since we've brought along a drag race involving a 2019 Corvette ZR1 and a 2017 Camaro ZL1.

5 photos



Despite the two being familiar with drag strip adventures, they decided to skip the prepped surface of the track and duke it out on the street.



As such, the slabs of GM engaged in a rolling takeoff battle, albeit with the two racing on three different occasions.



Keep in mind that the ZR1 is not just considerably more muscular than the ZL1 (think: 755 vs 650 hp), but also lighter. Then again, given the configurations of the cars engaged in the sprinting brawl we have here, the muscle car packed a transmission advantage over the supercar, since the Camaro came in eight-speed auto form, while the Corvette packed the seven-speed manual.



Now, if the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 you see here seems familiar, it's probably because we've shown you this beast engaging in drag racing adventures on multiple occasions.



For instance, this is the car that managed to pull a



As for the street racing adventures of the C7, this involved competitors like the



P.S.: You'll find the Camaro ZL1 vs. Corvette ZR1 races at the 6:10 point of the clip below.



The encounter between the range-topping 'Vette and the uber-Camaro wasn't accidental, with the two cars being owned by a pair of YouTubers (the ZR1 comes from Street Speed 717, while the ZL1 spends its time in GuitarmaggedonZL1's garage).Despite the two being familiar with drag strip adventures, they decided to skip the prepped surface of the track and duke it out on the street.As such, the slabs of GM engaged in a rolling takeoff battle, albeit with the two racing on three different occasions.Keep in mind that the ZR1 is not just considerably more muscular than the ZL1 (think: 755 vs 650 hp), but also lighter. Then again, given the configurations of the cars engaged in the sprinting brawl we have here, the muscle car packed a transmission advantage over the supercar, since the Camaro came in eight-speed auto form, while the Corvette packed the seven-speed manual.Now, if the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 you see here seems familiar, it's probably because we've shown you this beast engaging in drag racing adventures on multiple occasions.For instance, this is the car that managed to pull a 10.9-second quarter-mile run , which is quite an achievement, especially if we consider the manual gearbox and the stock tires (for the record, the automotive producer mentions a 10.6s 1,320-foot time for the automatic version of the ZR1).As for the street racing adventures of the C7, this involved competitors like the McLaren 570S and a C6-generation Corvette Z06 that had been dialed all the way to 650 hp.P.S.: You'll find the Camaro ZL1 vs. Corvette ZR1 races at the 6:10 point of the clip below.