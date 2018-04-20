autoevolution
 

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Manual Does 10.9s 1/4-Mile Run on Stock Tires

20 Apr 2018
Ladies and gentlemen drivers, the time has once again come to discuss the drag racing abilities of the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. In theory, things are simple, with Chevy having delivered a 10.6-second 1/4-mile time for the beast. However, official sprinting numbers are one thing and the values delivered in real life are another thing.
For instance, the 10.6 dropped by the carmaker involves the eight-speed automatic incarnation of the blown 'Vette. But what about the manual 19MY ZR1?

Well, we can now answer that question, with a YouTuber taking his example to the drag strip. As you'll get to see in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the Chevy managed to play the 1,320-foot game in 10.941 seconds at 134 mph.

And, as the aficionado mentions, the machine came in 100 percent factory stock condition, tires included - the feat took place at the Cecil County Dragway in Maryland.

You'll find the said run at the 6:20 point of the clip, but the video kicks off with a different kind of riot. And that's because it includes footage from a different run, one that saw an automatic C7 ZR1 pulling a 10.1-second quarter-mile run.

Nevertheless, that run saw the otherwise stock machine leaving its factory rubber behind in favor of drag radials.

Of course, this leads to speculation on whether the ZR1 can become a 9s machine without any motor mods. Oh, and by the way nobody seems to have any issues with removing the rear wing when it comes to the factory status of the car.

Of course, this would require for whom drag racing is more than just a hobby, while the track prepping and atmospheric conditions would have to be ideal.

P.S.: If the ZR1 we have here seems familiar, it's probably because you've already seen it racing on multiple occasions, be it on the track or on the street.

