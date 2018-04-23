McLaren 720S Failed Launch Leads to Audi R8 Crash, 19YO Driver Had No License

The 720S is the kind of machine that easily demonstrates just how far McLaren has come since returning to the road car business back in 2011. However, no hardware or software polish can save a supercar from a reckless driver, with the latest example of this coming from a 720S accident that took place in the US.

4 photos



Thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, we can see the



The British machine starts sliding to the right (so the electronic nannies had been turned off), the driver overcorrects and it doesn't take long until the mid-engined beast goes spinning the other way. The supercar misses a motorcycle coming the other way (by a hefty margin, though) and ends up hitting one of the cars parked on the left side of the road, which happened to be an Audi R8.



Now, while the poor quality of the video doesn't make things too clear, the details of the accident, which come from



"A 19-year-old kid took his sisters 720s out, didn’t have a license, then tried launch control. Lost control and hit the R8 that was parked. The kid ran away from the scene but forgot his passport in the car lol... the sister then was on scene arriving in a Lambo trying to take the blame lol," we are being told.



It looks like the Redditor who posted the video of the accident grabbed the description above from a social media clip, which could be private.



And while we need to take this info with a massive grain of salt, we can let you know that the initial stunt wasn't a Launch Control move, since that would've required the revs to build up. Not that this details would make the damage sustained by the



The driver of the Macca we're talking about attempted a brutal takeoff on city streets and the maneuver turned against him.Thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, we can see the 720S losing traction as it pulls away from the stationary camera (probably a smartphone whose owner recorded the whole shenanigan).The British machine starts sliding to the right (so the electronic nannies had been turned off), the driver overcorrects and it doesn't take long until the mid-engined beast goes spinning the other way. The supercar misses a motorcycle coming the other way (by a hefty margin, though) and ends up hitting one of the cars parked on the left side of the road, which happened to be an Audi R8.Now, while the poor quality of the video doesn't make things too clear, the details of the accident, which come from Reddit , give the story a whole new twist."A 19-year-old kid took his sisters 720s out, didn’t have a license, then tried launch control. Lost control and hit the R8 that was parked. The kid ran away from the scene but forgot his passport in the car lol... the sister then was on scene arriving in a Lambo trying to take the blame lol," we are being told.It looks like the Redditor who posted the video of the accident grabbed the description above from a social media clip, which could be private.And while we need to take this info with a massive grain of salt, we can let you know that the initial stunt wasn't a Launch Control move, since that would've required the revs to build up. Not that this details would make the damage sustained by the McLaren 720S any less serious...