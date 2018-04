AMG

Some of the most interesting factory key fobs we've seen to date involve BMW's smart key, which allows one the take the car out of a tight parking lot without entering it, as well as Porsche's customizable fobs, which can match the color scheme of one's car.Nevertheless, the concept key proposal we're here to show you takes things to a whole new level. The gadget, which is just a virtual creation for now, is linked to a Mercedes-GT R. And the toy can control multiple features of the car, such as an (immaginary) aftermarket air suspension fitted to the vehicle.The video showcasing the stunt comes from concept designer Iskander Utebayev, who took to Instagram to share his creation with the world.The story you see here might seem familiar and that's because we're previously talked about the said digital artist's work - here's the aficionado's Koenigsegg concept key proposal Of course, such a key could also come in a different form. For instance, the designer came up with a Bugatti Chiron concept key and the main difference between this and his Koenigsegg or Mercedes-AMG proposals comes from the fact that the first has a much smaller screen, located on its side. And you can check out both gadgets in the clips below.For now, such stunts may seem confined to the virtual world, but it shouldn't take too long until the smart key market diversifies.