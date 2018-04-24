2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Hits 212 MPH in Germany, Could Do Even More

These days, the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 keeps delivering velocity feats. And while we've recently talked about what C7 ZR1 drivers have achieved, this time around we want to discuss how far the carmaker has pushed the machine.
Chevy has recently taken the supercharged V8 monster to Papenburg, a test track in Germany that allows machines to showcase their maximum velocity.
The 'Vette made two runs on the track, one with the wind and one against it, with the average top speed of the car sitting at 212 mph (make that 341 km/h). And yes, this makes the beast the fastest production Corvette ever.
As for the final part of our title, atmospheric conditions aren't the only ones that might help the 755 hp (765 PS) Chevrolet climb even higher.
For instance, the car used for the run packed the low rear wing, but perhaps the other ZR1 aero offering, namely the ZTK Package, could deliver an even more slippery experience when the massive rear wing is taken off.
This isn't just a hypothesis, as Car and Driver has recently pulled such a stunt while attending the Texas Mile event in a Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. The result? Well, the monster climbed to 190 mph (306 km/h).
Then again, the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 has another duty to perform on German land.
As we've previously discussed, GM engineers are currently working to push the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 wielder to the limit on the Nurburgring.
The target is to deliver a lap time that would make the ZR1 a member of the sub-7 club. It seems that the crew still has some work to do, with the Green Hell rumor mill talking about the prototype(s) being well above the seven-minute mark.
Then again, with the less scale-friendly Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE having managed to blitz the Nordschleife in 7:16 last year, we're looking forward to seeing the Corvette ZR1's final chronograph number.
