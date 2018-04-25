Ferrari Boss Confirms Gasoline-Electric Hybrid Vehicle That Can “Run Silently”

As the automaker’s first-ever hybrid, the LaFerrari is an engineering marvel. And although Ferrari doesn’t allow the driver to access the all-electric driving mode, a few owners found a way to get around this problem. In the future, however, that won’t be the case.
Remember the 488 GTB-based test mule spied in April, accelerating in complete silence? The Prancing Horse is in the middle of developing the next-generation hybrid powertrain, which will include the F154 V8 we know and love.
Before the video of the hybrid prototype surfaced on the Internet, Sergio Marchionne told Top Gear that the yet-unnamed supercar would go on sale in 2019. The chief executive officer also said: “When you drive the new Ferrari hybrid, well you can tell me how much you miss the V12.” Speaking of twelve cylinders arranged in a V, the F140 engine family isn’t going anywhere.
Speaking to Bloomberg, the sweater-wearing boss of Ferrari let it slip that “you could run [the car] silently.” The 65-year-old chief executive officer, who will leave both Ferrari and FCA in 2019, refers to the long-anticipated all-electric mode.
Regarding a full-electric vehicle, Ferrari doesn’t plant to launch such a model according to the 2018 to 2022 strategy plan. Marchionne argues that an EV isn’t relevant to the automaker for the time being, but on the other hand, that means Ferrari will have to play catch-up to Porsche’s Mission E and subsequent models.
Also from Bloomberg: “The hybrid engine will soon be an option on all new models, and from 2020 the carmaker will use it as the sole drivetrain for its first sport utility vehicle, which Marchionne says will be the fastest SUV on the market.”
As it’s often the case with such statements, we don’t know if Sergio is referring to acceleration or speed by “fastest.” On the other hand, the F16X FUV (Ferrari Utility Vehicle) is crucial for the automaker's target of 10,000 annual sales. At the present moment, Ferrari operates with less-stringent fuel-economy rules from the European Union because it assembles less than 10,000 vehicles per year.
Before the video of the hybrid prototype surfaced on the Internet, Sergio Marchionne told Top Gear that the yet-unnamed supercar would go on sale in 2019. The chief executive officer also said: “When you drive the new Ferrari hybrid, well you can tell me how much you miss the V12.” Speaking of twelve cylinders arranged in a V, the F140 engine family isn’t going anywhere.
Speaking to Bloomberg, the sweater-wearing boss of Ferrari let it slip that “you could run [the car] silently.” The 65-year-old chief executive officer, who will leave both Ferrari and FCA in 2019, refers to the long-anticipated all-electric mode.
Regarding a full-electric vehicle, Ferrari doesn’t plant to launch such a model according to the 2018 to 2022 strategy plan. Marchionne argues that an EV isn’t relevant to the automaker for the time being, but on the other hand, that means Ferrari will have to play catch-up to Porsche’s Mission E and subsequent models.
Also from Bloomberg: “The hybrid engine will soon be an option on all new models, and from 2020 the carmaker will use it as the sole drivetrain for its first sport utility vehicle, which Marchionne says will be the fastest SUV on the market.”
As it’s often the case with such statements, we don’t know if Sergio is referring to acceleration or speed by “fastest.” On the other hand, the F16X FUV (Ferrari Utility Vehicle) is crucial for the automaker's target of 10,000 annual sales. At the present moment, Ferrari operates with less-stringent fuel-economy rules from the European Union because it assembles less than 10,000 vehicles per year.